It is always a pity when major Ontario lawn bowling championships and playdowns coincide with Canada Day as it results in some members having to miss the Cobourg club’s very popular Canada Day tournament.

Missing were Ben and Baylee van Steijn who were competing in the Ontario junior Under-18 championships in Tilbury and Bob Bates and Pat Bylok who were competing in the District 14 mixed pairs playdowns in Cannington.

However, there was major compensation for the van Steijn siblings as they both returned with medals. Ben, in his final year as a junior, reclaimed the gold that he won two years ago. He was undefeated throughout, winning seven successive matches.

In a tense final against Braedon Bain from Lindsay, van Steijn was ahead 17-11 before Bain pulled back to 17-17 but van Steijn recovered to take the vital 18th point and win a fully deserved gold medal. He will now go on to represent Ontario in the Canadian championships in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia in August.

In the girls championship, Baylee van Steijn earned the bronze medal. Despite being unwell at the start of the championship, she showed no signs of her illness with four straight wins in the round-robin but in her semifinal lost 18-17 which put her into the bronze medal game. She won that game 18-12. The girls championship was won for the second year in succession by Cori Millard of Lindsay.

In the mixed pairs playdowns, Bates and Bylok had a successful warm up game in Peterborough on Wednesday, June 28 when they place second. Unfortunately, they did not qualify from the playdowns. In their final match they were down 16-3 after 10 ends and although they rallied strongly they lost 17-15.

In this wet spring and early summer, the weather forecast was once again a prime concern ahead of a tournament and the Canada Day forecast was a cause for worry.

However, the sporting gods smiled on the club and the day turned out to be perfect for bowling. With many of the visitors to Victoria Park stopping to watch and ask questions about the game and the players dressed in red and white, there truly was a festival spirit on the greens which added to the spectacle in Cobourg on Canada’s 150th birthday.

Sixteen club triples teams competed for the Canada Day trophy which was sponsored once again by Thomas Buick GMC of University Avenue West.

After the first two rounds, four of the teams had perfect records – the teams skipped by Steve Haslam, Ralph Stoffers, Dave Shirley and John Hawryszko so the winner would be one of those teams. Shirley beat Stoffers 10-7 and Hawryszko beat Haslam 14-3. This seems to have been a season of close finishes and yet again there were two teams (Shirley and Hawryszko) tied with three wins and 31 points. However, Hawryszko’s team had only 16 points against them compared to Shirley’s 25 so his team were the winners.

In second place was the team of Dave Shirley, Vince Tamburello and Brian Rogers (3 wins and 31 points). Third place was the team of Ralph Stoffers, Eve Gorringe and Nancy Fargo (2 wins and 37 points). The fourth placed team was that of Kathleen Shirley, Terry Sutcliffe and Patricia Stender ( 2 wins and 35 points).The final prize, for the team with the highest one win score (28 points), went to the team of Peter Kurita, Marilyn McMillan and Fran Marsh.

…

Winners of recent club jitneys were: June 22 – Helen Beaton, Ken Bevan and Melanie Duras; June 24 – Terry Sutcliffe, Marlene Randall and Gillian Snook; June 27 – Carol Dewey,Vince Tamburello and Patricia Stender; June 28 – Ron Covert, Terry Sutcliffe and Bev Sydenham.

For more information about lawn bowling in Cobourg visit the club’s website at www.cobourglawnbowlingclub.weebly.com.