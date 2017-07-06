The sound of the Colborne Ukulele Orchestra serenaded the hundreds of visitors at The Big Apple in Colborne on Canada Day.

The Cramahe 150 Committee used part of their $50,000 federal Canada sesquicentennial grant to purchase ukuleles and offer instruction at two public schools — and to anyone interested who showed up at the Colborne Library Saturday mornings.

The happy result was a group of almost 40 people — of all ages and ability — belting out joyful tunes. The group will also be featured at the Cramahe weekend of 150th celebrations during the August long weekend.