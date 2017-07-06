Ukulele Orchestra entertains in Colborne on Canada Day
The Colborne Ukulele Orchestra features vocalists as well as uke maestros and maestras. MANDY MARTIN/For Northumberland Today
The sound of the Colborne Ukulele Orchestra serenaded the hundreds of visitors at The Big Apple in Colborne on Canada Day.
The Cramahe 150 Committee used part of their $50,000 federal Canada sesquicentennial grant to purchase ukuleles and offer instruction at two public schools — and to anyone interested who showed up at the Colborne Library Saturday mornings.
The happy result was a group of almost 40 people — of all ages and ability — belting out joyful tunes. The group will also be featured at the Cramahe weekend of 150th celebrations during the August long weekend.