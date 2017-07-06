Summer rest from hidden inside labour

Most of us take summer vacation as rest from our employment.

But do our summer plans include rest from internal labour? Oftentimes, inner labour and its costs go unnoticed. Which of the following describes you?

1. Multi-tasking: How often are you doing more than one job at a time? Multi-tasking is useful in crisis, but as a daily habit it increases your anxiety level, causing your psyche to overwork, and your body also. Scripture tells us: “This is how others should regard us: as servants of God and stewards of His mysteries.” (1 Cor 4:1) We, ourselves, are the pinnacle of God’s creation, formed in His image, thus expressions of God’s best and holiest mysteries.

Could I be a better steward of my mental and physical mysteries by resting from multi-task? Chronic multi-tasking may give us the impression that we are our own Saviour; if we remain overly busy inside and out, how will we call out to the Lord or even notice when He calls out to us?

2. Destructive: Self-Reproach When you are in the wrong, have failed at something or hurt someone, do you correct yourself as might a loving yet firm parent? Or, do you deride, belittle and berate yourself when you err and fail, attacking your identity and worth, perhaps endlessly punishing yourself? Most of us learn best in a context of love, not self-condemnation which destroys our self-worth.

When Jesus corrected the people of His time, He was clear, firm and insistent but never unloving. Jesus honoured persons in the way He inspired them to correct their ways, thus increasing their self-worth. The following verse is usually applied to our neighbour; consider now applying it to yourself:“…if I have all faith so as to move mountains but have not love, I am nothing…” (1 Cor 13ff)

3. Comparing Self to Others: Do you find yourself rating your own successes, blessings or personal attributes in accordance with your perception of others’? An example might be a child’s protest-upset upon finding that her sister appeared to have received a bigger scoop of ice cream than she, rather than enjoying the scoop she herself had been given. How we rob ourselves of joy when we imagine that others have it better than we do.

“I led them with cords of human kindness, with ties of love. To them, I was like one who lifts a child to his cheek, and I bent down to feed them.” (Hos 11:4) How much more inner rest might we have this summer were we to focus on what God is actually giving us, rather than on what others seem to be given?

4. Worry: Ever wonder how much this practice damages your health and saps your energy? “Be still and know that I am God.” (Ps 46:10)

This summer, let us rest from whichever inner labours block God from taking us on a real vacation.

Nancy Marrocco R.P. (Registered Psychotherapist) and St. Michael’s Parishioner