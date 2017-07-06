Sandwiches and saxophones

People were eating their food outside long before the word “picnic” was introduced into language more than two centuries ago. Shepherds, explorers, hunters, even Robin Hood and his Band of Merry Men all dined alfresco.

In the Victorian era, England’s upper class could not partake of their gourmet fare out-of-doors without tables and chairs, fine linens, crystal, and domestic help to serve them. Nowadays, blankets, paper plates and coolers of sandwiches and beverages are the norm.

But regardless of how or when one tucks into an open-air meal, I can almost guarantee that no one has ever had the experience of munching to music that was specifically written for the occasion and named after the park where the noshing occurs! But that is exactly what’s going to happen this Saturday in Cobourg’s Victoria Park, between 11 a.m. until noon.

The Avanti New Ventures Band, with over forty members, will be performing in the band shell at the beginning of Cobourg’s Old Fashioned Family Picnic. And that’s when “Victoria Park Overture,” for the band composed by Mark Bailey, will make its formal debut.

Mark’s brother Glenn retired from teaching high school music in June of 2013 and by February of the next year had established the New Ventures Band for adults. It’s quite astounding how many folks want to learn to play an instrument or brush the cobwebs off their high school musical skills. There are now three bands, Avanti being the original. A lot of interest was shown in a recent open house; so, I imagine that the organization will continue to grow.

It’s not hard to comprehend why. Being able to make music on an instrument you’ve always dreamed of playing, or used to play decades ago, is a tremendous accomplishment and a real source of pride; doing it in an encouraging environment with like-minded individuals is just a whole lot of fun. As Glenn says, “Our bands continue to improve and have a few laughs doing so.”

And Dr. Frederick Tims, Chair of Music Therapy at Michigan State University puts it this way: “Abundant health benefits can be achieved by older adults who learn to make music in a supportive, socially enjoyable setting. We are just beginning to understand the positive effects of making music on our bodies and our physical health.”

But there are certainly challenges involved when you strive to become competent. Concentration, memory, perseverance and discipline are all necessary; and listening to the musicians around you, so that you know where your part fits in, is absolutely crucial. You are a member of a team team.

A band member told me that when she retired she missed the camaraderie and fulfillment of working with others to reach a common goal. She has that now, but wishes that her dog would appreciate her instrument as much as she does!

I hope to see you Saturday morning in Victoria Park. Bring your coleslaw and potato salad, and prepare to be amazed.

