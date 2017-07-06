PORT HOPE -

Proposed changes to cutting roadside vegetation means public works staff will have the ability to cut anything they want when they want and in whatever fashion they choose, says a spokesperson for Rural Representation.

Caroline Thornton, communications director for the former Hope Township citizens’ group, said many residents are concerned about the proposed policy because it doesn’t respect the unique nature of rural roads. Without addressing these issues, the municipality is simply imposing urban standards in a rural setting, she said.

“There is an urban mindset,” she said. “They (urban residents) drive the political agenda. That is the problem. And, when it comes to urban and rural, urban wins 100 percent of the time.”

The municipality introduced a new vegetation management policy on June 20, but it deferred the discussion after a public outcry.

Councillor Terry Hickey, the politician in charge, withdrew the proposal after he received e-mails and phone calls from outraged residents in Ward 2. He immediately called for public meetings.

Residents are worried the municipality will return to previous practices, Thornton explained. The 2009 Roadside Vegetation Management Policy allowed the town to cut up to three metres of vegetation along rural roads. Using a flailing machine, a type of industrial lawnmower, homeowners became upset when it would cut everything, including some hedges.

“It destroyed all the vegetation,” she said.

Then, in 2015, after complaints, the municipality introduced amendments, dramatically reducing the use of the machine and downsizing the amounts cut by half to 1.5 metres, especially on low volume roads.

While the policy is meant to address the need for proper sightlines at intersections, control flooding, accommodate snow when winter plowing take place, and contain noxious weeds, among other objectives, rural areas have distinctive needs, Thornton emphasized.

“It doesn’t make sense to have the same policies,” she said. “We are not saying not to do anything. The premise is: we do not want them to do any cutting without being accountable.”

This is why public meetings are so important, she said. The municipality is scheduled to hold a public meeting in late August or early September.

“For a group who ran on being highly transparent, they do a lot without consultation,” she said.

Hickey said residents in Ward 2 remember the old policies and the failing machine, which is not a good lens to view the new policy.

“It has become a symbol of everything that is bad,” he said. “It is like a bad smell. The failing machine, whatever it does, is just bad. It is not fair. It is really about decision-making and how it (the machine) is used.”

The importance of keeping the roadsides clear was especially evident on June 30, when about 100 mm of rain fell in a single day. Hickey said he travelled many of the roads that day trying to address flooding concerns on various routes. In many cases, the floods could be blamed on the lack of roadside clearing, he said.

“At its heart, this policy is about road maintenance,” he explained.

The policy is based on the demands of other levels of government, as well. Warren Nicholishen, the manager of transportation and operation, who authored the policy changes, has about 30 years of experience and is well respected within the Ontario Good Roads Association, a lobby group for municipal transportation and public works department across the province.

“We are lucky to have such a highly qualified person on staff,” he said.

Under the new policy, the town hopes to train public works staff, about two people, to recognize the various needs of each road and understand how to best manage each situation. In this way, the vegetation management would be left up to their judgment to ensure to roads are properly maintained.

“I think this is where people get worried. It is the idea that these employees will have the ability to do this. Everyone wants the policy to come down to specific – the tiniest millimeter – and that is not the way we are proposing to do it.”

For now, it is important to get feedback, Hickey admitted. He is planning to go back to stakeholders and other groups over the summer, trying to rejig the proposed policy before holding an open house with staff and politicians available to answer questions and concerns.

“I realize we need to take a step back and hear from the community. But I want to make it clear this is about road maintenance. That is important. There are some out there who would prefer if we did nothing. And, that is not the case,” Hickey said.

Perspective is also important.

“I think sometimes there is a very small group who are very, very loud,” he said. “I want us all to be very clear; we need to be flexible.”