Program ensures campers get nutritious breakfast

NORTHUMBERLAND -

YMCA Northumberland extends thanks to its community partners for making a 2017 Rise and Shine Breakfast Program possible for its summer day campers.

Thanks to the Cobourg Police (who are sponsoring the Cobourg day camp) and the CRH Ogden Point Quarry (sponsors of the Colborne day camp), this program ensures that all children who attend a YMCA day camp will have the healthy nutritious breakfast they need to make the most of their day.

Daily and weekly camps will be run in both locations for children aged four to 12. Nutrition is a priority for young people who will be engaging in physical and creative activities. And the YMCA press release pointed out that the breakfast provides an opportunity to educate them on the importance of eating in the morning.

“With the excellent outcome of the police-service involvement with the elementary-schools breakfast program during the regular school year, the service welcomes the opportunity to support the YMCA day camp breakfast-club program,” Cobourg Chief of Police Kai Liu said.

“Our police officers are looking forward to engaging with the young campers this summer.”

CRH Canada Group Inc. Ogden Point quarry superintendent Sefton Greil said his group is also pleased to make this service available in the Colborne community.

“We have a long-standing commitment to help improve the communities where we work and live,” Greil stated in the press release.

“We know giving kids a healthy start will help them make the most of each day and reach their full potential.”