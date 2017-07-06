Portable toilets moved from Colborne park

COLBORNE -

Portable toilets were placed, then moved, then removed this week from Colborne’s designated heritage park, Victoria Square, in the centre of the village.

Initially, the two blue plastic toilets were placed at the south end of the park, near the cenotaphs. That met with opposition from the cenotaph restoration committee: visitors taking photos of commemorative foot-stones were not impressed by the “big blues” in the background.

Next, the toilets went to the north end of the park, next to the gazebo where musicians perform every Thursday night throughout the summer months. That didn’t go over well either.

Tuesday, the two units were relocated to the south side of the Cramahe Town Hall in Colborne — next to the community cupboard food bank.

The potties came up as an agenda addition at Tuesday evening’s Cramahe Township council meeting.

“I think it came as a surprise to the Music in the Park group,” Deputy Mayor Sandra Arthur said after the units were relocated near the gazebo. “I do think we need to have something in place, but next to the gazebo is an eyesore.”

Arthur suggested relocating the potties to the west end of the parking spaces at the north end of the park and erecting latticework on two sides for privacy.

In past years, the town hall has remained open for the Thursday evening musical performances. But two weeks ago, a cigarette that had been left burning on a ledge inside the town hall (a no-smoking area) was discovered the morning after a musical performance in the park.

Arthur said there was danger for people crossing County Road 2 from the park to the town hall to access the washrooms.

“It’s an accident waiting to happen,” she said.

People use the park throughout the summer months and having washroom facilities on-site allows people to remain in the village longer, Arthur also said.

The porta-potties were smelly, not welcomed by businesses at the north end of the park, Councillor Don Clark noted.

“I have spent 30 years raising money for parks,” Clark said, noting that many communities have public washroom buildings next to or in parks, but that has not happened locally.

Councillor Tim Gilligan said Brighton has a portable toilet in its downtown park.

“I prefer the washrooms in the town hall be used,” Clark said.

Both the Cenotaph Restoration and Heritage Cramahe committees have a problem with portable toilets in the historically designated park, council was told.

“To me, it’s the bloody colour of the things,” Councillor Ed Van Egmond said. “I don’t like the look of them.”

Mayor Marc Coombs said he supports retaining the use of the town hall washrooms — with Music in the Park people ensuring the town hall is monitored during performances and locked up at the end of the evening. Other areas of the building where the public shouldn’t be can be secured, he said.