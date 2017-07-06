Port Hope speaker urges civility at council

PORT HOPE -

A disturbance at the previous Port Hope council meeting in June has spurred a call for more civility.

At Tuesday’s council meeting, Gord Walters addressed council to share his thoughts on the incident, which he labelled an unsavoury occurrence.

Walters noted that a code of conduct applies to councillors, and he thinks it should apply to those who choose to address council as well.

The incident from the previous council meeting began when an elderly man got up to speak. Clearly agitated, his remarks escalated until he became aggressive and insulting to the councillors.

Councillor Robert Polutnik, who was chairing that portion of the meeting, urged the speaker to show some respect and restraint. The speaker was eventually told to sit down and, after some parting remarks, he did so.

A subsequent speaker’s remarks further inflamed the situation, and shouting and threats ensued. Eventually, people were asked to leave and a brief recess was called.

“I think we are all pretty aware of the unsavoury event that occurred,” Walters said this week.

“I was pretty insulted and threatened, and I took the personal move that I could not accept that and invited the individual outside to pursue it. He apparently didn’t like that idea.”

In addition to a more civil discourse, Walters urged that council continue to accept questions and comments from members of the public at their meetings, “because it promotes a proper democratic type of conduct. Port Hope is about the only one I know of that allows this type of questions.”

Walters expressed his hope that council would take the code of conduct by which they operate and expand it to cover members of the public so they deal with council “with proper constraint and respect for people.”

“As members of council, we were all upset with the nature of the comments made by the member of the public,” Councillor Louise Ferrie-Blecher responded.

“We will be following up, and taking your comments into consideration.”

