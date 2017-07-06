The latest piece of artwork by Katriona Dean now has a name. As in other years, Dean called upon the public to help name the piano, which is part of the Keys To Our Town project.

This year she has created a life-size wooden sculpture of a polar bear at the corner of King East and McGill streets. Dean worked late into the evening Wednesday painting the name Ursa Major. Tony Chattergy from Grafton stopped by with his partner one evening while they were out and said they had the perfect name, Dean said.

"It is the Big Dipper in the sky, the star constellation and it means The Great Bear. The second reason is the constellation points to true north, which relates to the Canadian theme 'true north strong and free.' And the ultimate synergy is 'major' is a chord in music." Dean thanks "everyone for the incredible naming ideas" through Facebook, Twitter, e-mails and private messages.