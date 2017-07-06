COBOURG -

Four teams from Ontario, including the host, will compete in the 2017 U16 Boys Canadian Fast Pitch Championship this August in Cobourg.

The three teams in addition to the host Cobourg Legion Dodgers will qualify this weekend at the Ontario Amateur Softball Association bantam elimination tournament, which Cobourg is also hosting from Friday through Sunday at Legion Fields.

The top three teams advance to the Canadian championship. Should the host Legion Dodgers finish in the top three this weekend, the fourth place team will also move on.

Action for the OASA bantam elimination tournament gets underway Friday at 5 p.m. with Tavistock facing Six Nations and ORSA taking on Shallow Lake. At 7 p.m., Innerkip will meet Glencoe and Wellesley faces Drumbo PDP.

There are also 9 p.m. games Friday with Cobourg taking on the winner of the Tavistock-SixNations game and Ivanhoe facing the winner of ORSA-Shallow Lake.

Saturday’s schedule begins at 9 a.m. with Belmore playing their first game against the winner of the Innerkip-Glencoe match-up and Kitchener-Waterloo facing the winner of Wellesley-Drumbo.

Cobourg’s second game will depend on the result of the first; a win and they play at 3 p.m. Saturday, a loss and they play at 11 a.m.

There will also be games Saturday at 1 p.m., 5 p.m. 7 p.m. (between the remaining undefeated teams) and 9 p.m.

Sunday morning, games are scheduled at 9 and 11 a.m. leading to the 1 p.m. championship final. If necessary (should the previously undefeated team lose in the final) a second game will be played at 3 p.m.

It’s a double-knockout format, meaning teams have to lose twice to be eliminated.

The teams that advance will compete in the Canadian championship Aug. 9 to 13 in Cobourg.