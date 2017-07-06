NFS to spotlight Canadian films

July 9 is the launch date for the Canada 150 project being undertaken by the Northumberland Film Sundays group.

In conjunction with the Cobourg 2017 celebrations of this national milestone, they are sponsoring free screenings of four recent Canadian films at Rainbow Cinemas throughout the summer, starting with the July 9 showing of Maudie.

Other upcoming films include:

• Koneline: Our Land Beautiful on July 23.

• Jean of the Joneses on Aug. 13

• It’s Only the End of the World on Aug. 27.

Organizers are calling it the Canadian Specialty Series, four of the top Canadian-made films of the past year.

All films start at 10:30 a.m. The group is making 222 free tickets available for each film, which you can pick up at the NFS ticket table they set up at the foot of the escalator that leads up to the cinema at Northumberland Mall.

You can get more information on each film, including reviews and trailers at www.northumberlandfilm.ca.

The fall series of films begins Sept. 17, and their annual film festival runs Jan. 19 to 21, 2018.