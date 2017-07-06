COBOURG -

Downtown Business Improvement Area chair Adam Bureau said Tuesday that the amalgamation of a downtown tourism presence with the DBIA in the Market Building will ensure a more informative and memorable experience for visitors, as well as increased accessibility to members for the DBIA.

And because the rental arrangement puts them ahead, compared to their former location, they will have more money for things like downtown beautification, marketing and special events.

Bureau was at the centrally located address this week to sign the rental agreement with Mayor Gil Brocanier.

“If there’s one thing I really enjoy, it’s to sign contracts that are going to perform partnerships,” Brocanier declared as he took pen in hand.

“It’s another step we are making on our strategic plan for economic development in the Town of Cobourg, and vitalization of the downtown is a very important component.”

Dressed in 1867 garb, having just attended the big Confederation Tea in Victoria Park, Councillor Suzanne Seguin gave a brief history of the building, constructed on the spot where there has been a market since 1838 — though the building itself came along in 1856, making it a few years older than Victoria Hall.

“At one time, they had 12 butchers’ stalls in this building,” Seguin said.

Like Victoria Hall, the Market Building fell into a state of disrepair by the 1950s and there was serious thought of demolishing it.

“It was an excellent idea to get all the different people working together,” she stated.

The building is located at 201 Second St., just south of Victoria Hall, and sandwich-board signs will be set on the main street to direct visitors.

Go in through the east door and, opposite the washrooms, the office will be open on your left that will house DBIA events and communications co-ordinator Paige Montgomery full-time.

The town’s tourism office had previously moved out of Dressler House to the Cobourg Community Centre, but two of the student tourism ambassadors hired each summer will be based at the Market Building office they will share with Montgomery.

Anytime a tourism staffer is not available, such as in the off-season, Montgomery will be available to visitors to answer their questions — there will always be a presence in the Market Building, she said.

Recreational uses of the main hall will continue, such as the seniors’ activities and Market Building vendor space. Director of parks, recreation, culture and tourism Dean Hustwick said this space will still be available to rent for other functions as well.

cnasmith@postmedia.com