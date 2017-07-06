Everyone looks for things that inspire them and right at home is as good as a place as any.

This year Canada is celebrating its 150th birthday. This wonderful country that we are so fortunate to live in is enough to be an inspiration itself. Add in your public library and there you have it - inspiration!

TD Summer Reading Program is Canada’s biggest, bilingual summer reading program for kids of all ages, and interests, and abilities. This free program is offered at 2,000 public libraries across Canada, and it’s easy to include in any summer plans. The Club celebrates Canadian authors, illustrators and stories, and inspires kids the fun of reading their way. This is the key to building a lifelong love of reading.

Kids can:

Find great things to read in English and French.

Track their reading

Connect and share with others across the country

Read books online

Join in activities

Collect stickers

Report on your books for a chance to win great weekly prizes

Write jokes, stories and book reviews, and more!

We started with Get Your Read On Day, on Saturday, June 17 – at all three Library branches – Cobourg, Bewdley and Gores Landing. This Canada-wide launch of the TD Summer Reading Club strove to see how many children across the country would sign up for the club – it was fantastic! There were fun activities for all, including a book fortune-teller! Don’t worry if you didn’t make the launch date – registration for the Reading Club will continue until mid-August.

You can now register for our great day programs online at www.cobourg.library.on.ca or visit the Library to pick up our latest Program Guide. New this year - for every program you attend you will receive a ballot to enter our end of summer draw to win some fabulous Canada-themed prizes.

Along with the Reading Club and a great line-up of fun day programs the Cobourg Public Library can be your destination for fun passive programs all summer long. No registration needed. Just stop by and see what fun activity is happening that week.

Children can ride Cobourg Transit for free this summer, thanks to the Town of Cobourg. Any child who is a registered member of the TD Summer Reading Club will receive a sticker that is applied directly to their Library card. Children under the age of 10 must be accompanied by a fare-paying adult. Each child must have their own Library card. Stickers are available now!

You can also visit the Library to get your Teen Summer Reading Bingo sheet and get reading to win some amazing prizes. Teens 13 to 18 can participate, for every BINGO line completed you can enter for a chance to win.

There’s something for everyone, including kids with print disabilities as well as preschoolers and their families.

Talk to your public library staff this summer to find out how your family can join the TD Summer Reading Club and get your free materials!

Rhonda Perry is the Coordinator of Youth Services at the Cobourg Public Library. The library’s column is published the first Thursday of every month