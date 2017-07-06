Heritage designation sought for Colborne home

COLBORNE -

Owners of a heritage house at 7 King St. West in downtown Colborne are requesting official heritage designation of the building.

Known as the Cumming Cottage, the house was constructed in the early 1830s by one of Colborne’s leading families who lived there for over 60 years.

Subsequently, the Marshall family resided there for 46 years. Others have lived there for shorter terms.

Both the interior and exterior of the house have been preserved and maintained by its various owners. The property has been promoted as “a fine example of a Georgian Regency Cottage of the early 19th Century.”

Current owners James and Valerie Detenbeck outlined their request for official heritage designation in a letter to Cramahe Township council that discussed at Tuesday’s council meeting.

A property at 26 Church St. West in Colborne has previously been recognized as being of significant cultural heritage value and interest.

With an official designation under the Ontario Heritage Act, the municipality can refuse a building application that could have an adverse affect on a designated property.

Each formally designated property requires its own bylaw. Cramahe will now prepare and advertise a bylaw for the King Street West property.