Grand opening Saturday at Lauria Volkswagen

PORT HOPE -

Lauria Volkswagen opened March 7, but the offical grand-opening ceremony is planned for this Saturday at noon.

The dealership at 55 Benson Ct. in Port Hope still needs landscaping and a final layer of asphalt, but the staff members are present and engaged.

“The last couple of years have been an absolute blur, but it’s all worth it,” Bud Lauria says. “We’ve brought together some amazing people, built a state-of-the-art facility, and partnered with the world’s largest auto manufacturer.

“This is a terrific thing for our family, our employees and the community, and we can’t wait to see what the future brings.”

Lauria Volkswagen sits directly across from Lauria Hyundai at the Benson Court location. The Hyundai dealership has been located there since 2003, since moving from the Peter Street address it had occupied since 1984.

Bud’s father Frank, a partner and the founder of the business, said that this is a dream come true.

“For over 33 years, I’ve been able to watch this community, my family and my business grow into what they are today,” he said.

“It’s a wonderful thing to look back on, and always exciting to look ahead.”

The grand-opening ceremony Saturday will run from 11.am. until 2 p.m., with something for everyone young and old. Drop in to say hello, grab a bite, enjoy the prizes and give-aways, and bring the kids along for face painting, airbrush tattoos and other activities.

You can also have a look at the new Atlas, Alltrack or iconic Beetle — though Bud Lauria noted that it’s not a sale but a party.

“Everyone is invited,” he said. “There will be live music, food, draws, kids’ activities and more. Drop by and say hello, check out the place.”