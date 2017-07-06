Food and Music Festival is Saturday in Cobourg

COBOURG -

There will be lots of singing and snacking on King Street this Saturday, as Cobourg’s Downtown Business Improvement Area hosts its first Food and Music Festival.

It’s also a wonderful way to finish off Canada Week in Cobourg, the week the town has put aside to celebrate the nation’s special anniversary.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., with food vendors from across Ontario serving up popular dishes. If you’d rather eat local, established downtown restaurants are ready with their own specialties — indoors and on their patios.

Live music will join the ambience at 11 a.m. at the stage near Victoria Hall, with a variety of musical acts lined up. There will be 90-minute sets from Storm The Palace (at 11 a..m), the Jade Eagleson Band (at 1 p.m.), the Offbeats (at 3 p.m.) and the Wilderness (at 5 p.m.). The day ends with popular Bon Jovi tribute band Keep The Faith playing from 7 to 9 p.m.

As well, the Fare Share food bank will be set up downtown to accept donations.

DBIA special-events chair Rino Ferreri said they are very excited to present this event.

“It is going to be an awesome celebration of dining and entertainment, featuring local restaurants and popular food trucks, as well as outstanding musical performances that will lead well into the evening.”

For a complete list of the 2017 Calendar of Events in Downtown Cobourg, visit www.downtowncobourg.ca.