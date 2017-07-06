Fiscal surplus and guest speaker highlight NHH AGM

COBOURG -

Two highlights of the Northumberland Hills Hospital annual general meeting last month were undoubtedly news of a fiscal surplus and a speaker who grew up in Port Hope and went on to serve in the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care.

Ministry assistant deputy minister Melissa Farrell, who still has relatives in the area, offered an overview of five subjects of keen interest to the local hospital community — health-system transformation, the evolution of Local Health Integration Network sub-regions, Ontario’s Alternate Level of Care strategy (or, as Farrell prefers to call it, Appropriate Level of Care), health-system funding reform (particularly as it relates to medium-sized hospitals like NHH), and ministry plans to improve access to specialists and specialty care.

Hospital-board finance-and-audit committee chair Bill Gerber announced that the hospital ended the 2016-2017 fiscal year with a $1.2-million operating surplus. Along with additional base funding from the ministry, the turn-around was attributed to implementation of the revenue-generating and cost-reduction strategies of the Hospital Improvement Plan.

Retiring board chair Jack Russell spoke of “a long-awaited return to fiscal stability” with the balanced operating budget that has been approved for 2017-2018.

Along with Gerber, Russell recognized retiring board members Kristy Hook and Louise Stevenson (an ex-officio member representing the hospital foundation).

Russell also recognized the contributions of the foundation in raising $1.85-million in community donations that year (more than $38-million in total since the hospital opened in 2003), and those of the auxiliary in raising $210,000 for the year ($60,000 above their target and $2-million in total since 2003).

Dr. David Broderick also came in for recognition as outgoing chief of staff, a role the family physician has held for 13 years (though he will continue to care for his patients in the community and at the hospital). The chief-of-staff role will be handed over to Dr. Mukesh Bhargava.

Also recognized was hospital president and chief executive officer Linda Davis, for such key achievements as increasing fiscal stability, launching the Patient and Family Advisory Council, promoting and advocating for the Assess and Restore initiative for frail seniors, creating new regional roles and completing the strategic-planning process — “all this while operating a facility at well over 110% capacity for a large part of the year,” Russell noted.

Russell came in for his own kudos as incoming board chair Beth Selby recounted his record since joining the board in 2009. He has been a member of all but one of the board committees, and began serving as chair three years ago. Selby thanked him for his exemplary leadership and tireless work.

Nominating committee chair Pam Went delivered her report, and two director appointments were endorsed.

Michael McAllister, a chartered professional accountant from Cobourg, will represent Ward 2, bringing much experience both professionally and from serving on two board committees and attending many board meetings as an observer.

David Slater of Grafton has also worked with the board previously, and will represent Ward 3. He brings senior human-resources expertise to the table, having worked for more than 20 years with the Ontario government.

Following the annual meeting, the board unanimously appointed Selby as the new chair, Pam Went of Ward 3 as first vice-chair, and Lynda Kay of Ward 2 as second vice-chair.