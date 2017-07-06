Fast sets another Guinness World Record

COBOURG -

Rev. Kevin Fast has done it again.

He set a new Guinness World Record on Wednesday, pulling there aerial firetrucks weighing 99,060 kilograms in Cobourg.

Fast said he was asked by the town to do something “epic” for the country’s 150th birthday as part of Canada Week in Cobourg. Fast said he couldn’t think of anything better then setting another world record.

Right after the pull, which took less then 40 seconds, one person shouted from the sidelines “add another firetruck.”

“I'm in good shape, I’ve trained hard so we have to wait and see what happens,” Fast said just prior to the start.

After completion, the record holder of now 27 Guinness World Records said “all the doubts are gone from my mind. What an awesome day,” Fast remarked. “It used to be the beginning was the hardest part, but that’s when I’m the freshest, so I find just finishing is the hardest.”

Fast said he will be appearing on the show America’s Got Talent, but isn’t sure when that eposode will air.