Cobourg volunteer wins Callwood award

Community Care Northumberland is pleased to announced that Cobourg resident Kendra Simmons has been named one of the 2017 June Callwood Circle of Outstanding Volunteers Award recipients.

This award was established in 1994 by the Hospice Association of Ontario (now Hospice Palliative Care Ontario) to acknowledge outstanding hospice volunteers throughout the province. It was named after the late founder of Casey House.

June Callwood was also a community activist, author and Order of Canada recipient.

Callwood was also the first recipient of the award named in her honour. Since then, more than 570 recipients have been announced.

Trish Baird — executive director of Community Care Northumberland, which operates local hospice-palliative care services — applauded Simmons being called to their ranks.

“Kendra has given a decade of consecutive service while supporting the visiting hospice-services program,” Baird said.

“She provides client services and is faithfully relied upon. She is active in administrative and leadership roles, with the advisory committee and serving on the board of directors.”

“Kendra has organized memorial services, fundraising activities and mentors new volunteers. She is attentive and genuinely interested in the latest trends in the hospice world,” Bard listed.

Award criteria call for recipients who are volunteers of a Hospice Palliative Care Ontario member in good standing, which is true of Community Care Northumberland.

The press release added that they “superlatively volunteer themselves, their time, their skills, their resources and their passion toward providing quality hospice palliative care and support.”

“Kendra’s true gift is her sensitivity to the needs and hope of the dying and supporting their wishes,” Baird stated.

“Volunteers like Kendra are an essential element to the delivery of our visiting hospice-services program within Northumberland County.

“It is an honour to congratulate Kendra for her outstanding volunteer efforts and her passion for hospice services in our region.”

Volunteers needed

All the excitement about a prospective Community Care Northumberland Hospice Care Centre in the near future does not change one thing — the program depends on its dedicated volunteers.

While the province recently announced supportive funding to establish the centre in a West Northumberland site yet to be determined, hospice-palliative care services continue to be offered out of the Community Care offices throughout the county.

These trained volunteers visit and support clients and their families who are living with a life-threatening illness, their press release said, focusing on dignity and individual needs as they provide compassionate care and comfort.

It’s a visiting hospice program that allows them to support clients in a variety of locations, providing continuity if a client moves from place to place — from home to hospital, from hospital to home, from home to long-term-care facility, whatever situation arises.

And it’s offered at no cost to clients or their families.

“Our volunteers are an integral component to CCN’s ability to deliver its support services to the community,” executive director Trish Baird said.

“Our hospice volunteers share the common belief that living well should continue until death, and that no one should die alone.”

If you might be interested, Community Care invites you to consider these questions:

• Do you have an interest in the hospice concept and the desire to help others?

• Do you have some awareness of what is drawing you to this work, and are you willing to explore this in depth?

• Are you sensitive to the special needs of dying clients and their families?

• Are you aware of losses you have experienced and your way of grieving?

• Are you open to others who may have different values, beliefs, and ways of living?

• Can you listen well, and validate others where they are, rather than where you might believe they should be?

• Do you find satisfaction as a member of a team committed to providing exceptional care and support to the program’s clients and their families?

If you or someone you know has an interest in this volunteer opportunity, please call 1-855-473-8875 to learn more about next steps.