PORT HOPE -

Disappointing news received by the Canadian Fire Fighters Museum in late June may mean the museum must leave Port Hope.

Faced with losing their Mill Street premises to waterfront remediation, the museum spent two years attempting to purchase the former Canadian Tire store on Robertson Street. The announcement was made, however, that Canadian Tire Corporation lawyers had rejected the museum’s latest offer and consider the matter closed.

“The outcome is very disappointing, both to the municipality and to the group, in particular, who put so much time and effort into this,” Mayor Bob Sanderson said this week at council. “I think at this point in time, quite frankly, Canadian Tire has missed out.”

The effort the museum has expended includes an investment of close to $50,000, some of which paid for a feasibility study by Lett Architects.

In a release, museum chair Will Lambert spoke of offering a chance to turn the unused Canadian Tire Corporation building into “a vibrant community hub which would do enormous credit to their brand.”

He also acknowledged that this leaves the museum’s future in a state of uncertainty. While the quest for a new location will continue, he said, they can’t guarantee it will be in Port Hope.

“There is not much to choose from, and the museum board may need to look further away,” Lambert stated. “This would be unfortunate for both the museum and the Municipality of Port Hope, as the museum presents a solid opportunity to contribute to the municipality’s tourism base. CFFM is presently ranked very high on tripadvisor.com for attractions in Port Hope, and is steadily gaining in numbers of visitors year-over-year.”

The release expressed confidence that the museum had followed a sound and thorough process in evaluating the property and crafting an offer, complete with extensive expert advice. Even though the efforts were not fruitful, the board stands behind the decisions that were made.

Canadian Tire didn’t respond to requests for comment by press time Thursday.

