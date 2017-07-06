Cambridge Bay basketball players visit the area

CAMBORNE -

They are the LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry of Cambridge Bay.

No, it is not the Arctic version of the NBA all-stars. It is the youth basketball team from the remote hamlet on Victoria Island, Nunavut, who have come to play in the prestigious North American Indigenous Games in Toronto.

But like any group of young basketball players, they want to emulate their favourite NBA players.

The team stayed in Camborne this week taking a break between training camps as they prepare for the games, starting on July 16. The games bring together athletes from across Canada and the United States to complete in a wide-range of sports from archery, badminton, baseball, lacrosse, canoe, golf, soccer and swimming, among others.

Coach Terry Aknavigak, 36, brought seven members of his squad, from ages 14- to 17-years old, to participate.

“Participating in North American Indigenous Games is pretty huge for us coming from a small remote community where you can only fly in and out,” Aknavigak said in an interview this week. “It is pretty huge because the only time when we get to travel to play basketball is once or twice per year at the territorial tournament or another tournament in Yelllowknife. This is one of the major basketball tournaments we can go to aside from the Arctic Winter Games.”

The team arrived in Waterloo on June 23 for a week-long training camp. Once it was done, the team was in limbo until a second training opportunity opened in Ottawa. In the meantime, the team needed a place to stay.

Aknavigak is a teacher at Kiilinik High School in Cambridge Bay. A colleague made a suggestion.

Paula Cziranka, a former educator from Cobourg, has spent the past four years teaching in Cambridge Bay. When she found out the team was going to be in Ontario, she contacted Tom and Lisa Elliot, a close friend of hers, who own a large home in Camborne, to see if the team could stay during the break between training camps. Elliot, who owns Kawartha Metal Works in Peterborough, said no problem.

“She said, if you can make it to Oshawa, we will take it from there,” Aknavigak said.

For the past week, the team has enjoyed a variety of things, from going to Port Hope Drive In to watch a movie to attending Canada Day events and the Waterfront Festival in Cobourg over the long weekend.

Ethan Kaiyogona, 18, one of the newest members of the team, said going on the amusement park rides at the festival was a highlight.

“Later on, we went to watch the fireworks. They were amazing,” he said.

Aknavigak said the only time the young people would be able to watch fireworks back home was on New Year’s Day, when it would be dark 24 hours per day. During the summer months, there is 24 hours of sunlight, so there is never fireworks on July 1, he noted.

Another highlight during the stay-over has been a pick-up basketball game between a group of local high school players and the Cambridge Bay team at Cobourg Collegiate Institute.

For Lance Akoluk, 17, swimming is best. The team has used Victoria Beach, but also gets to swim in the pool at the Elliot’s home

“The swimming is great. It has been a chance for us to bond. It is good to know there are things we can do besides basketball. This is a good time for us to hang out outside of Cambridge Bay and experience a whole bunch of different things,” he said.

While these are a group of young men, they are all very experienced players.

Kanen Evalik, 17, a guard for the team, has played since he was 10-years old.

“My family played basketball: my uncle, my mom, my dad and my grandfather,” he said.

Akoluk, a forward for the team, started playing in Grade 4 when he was 11.

“I joined because I had a couple of my friends join and I thought I would check it out. I just kept on playing since then because it was so much fun,” he said.

It is not unusual for multiple generation of family members to play basketball in Cambridge Bay, Aknavigak said.

“I guess it has just been passed down from generation to generation, like my father used to play. Like Kanen was saying, it was passed on from his grandfather and, for many of us, we sort of picked it up from our parents, our grandparents and our friends and family,” he said.

Cziranka heaped praise on Aknavigak and his partner, Daisy Eyegotok.

“Daisy and Terry run an amazing basketball program in Cambridge Bay. They fundraise sending kids to camp. Peter been to England. Kanen been to Jasper. All the players have been to basketball camps in Alberta. They do bingos and do sales canteens at every social function,” she said.

But it is more than just a game, she added. For many, it is a chance to develop confidence, leadership skills and keep out of trouble. Alcohol, drugs and gas sniffing, along other social pressures make it difficult. The RCMP reported 32 deaths by suicide in 2016, one from Cambridge Bay, according to news media reports.

Aknavigak said the basketball program is crucial.

“We are trying to prepare kids in high school to succeed. Even after high school, it is a big part of their lives. It gives them structure, a sense of belonging, of being part of a team,” he said.

For some, they go off to post-secondary education and play. Then, they return to the community.

“They come back and they are doing stuff. They are involved in the community and hold leadership positions in the community. It is a great way of developing community,” Cziranka said.

The team leaves Camborne late in the week and will go from Ottawa directly to the games.

The first games were held in 1971 under the name Native Summer Games. These evolved over time to support sports and cultural activities. These grew and expanded over time to become an event similar to the Olympics.

“We took it upon ourselves to try and find something constructive for the young people to look forward to. And, what it was eventually, was that we would put together a plan for a Games through which the young Aboriginal people could come together to excel in their athletic field of endeavour and to come together to do other things: to make new friendships, to renew old ones, and so on...” said Charles Wood, the 1990 Chairperson, in his opening remarks of the first North American Indigenous Games.