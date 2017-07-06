ALNWICK/HALDIMAND -

It was a moment straight out of the 1920s prohibition era at Alnwick/Haldimand Township council Thursday.

A liquor licence application came before council from Jenna Corcoran, owner of the Whispering Springs Wilderness Retreat for its guest reception bar tent, guest pavilion, and patio, asking for approval and support.

Council reviewed the fire, health and building standards were all met, and things were going smoothly. Then, Councillor Ray Benns asked a critical question.

“Are we a wet or dry municipality,” he said.

The terms wet and dry used this way refer to the ability to sell or consume alcohol within a municipality during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Between 1916 and 1926, Ontario prohibited the sale of alcohol after decades of lobbying by religious groups and organizations who believed drinking was at the heart of many social problems, including violence, family abuse, and political corruption. Before this, municipalities were able to declare themselves alcohol-free or dry based on local preferences.

Even though the provincial legislation was changed with the introduction of the Ontario Liquor Control Act, some municipalities remained alcohol-free. Orillia ended prohibition in 1955. The Junction neighbourhood in Toronto stayed dry until 2000.

Mayor John Logel jumped on the comment, raising his concerns.

“What are we? Are we wet or dry? I don’t think we have a bylaw for this,” he said.

Chief Administration Officer Terry Korotki told council there was a bylaw on the books from the 1940s declaring the Haldimand Township was alcohol-free. However, when the amalgamation took place in 2001, municipalities were given one year to update all bylaws. While many were brought in line, it appears the temperance bylaw was not included, he said.

“I bet I have signed hundreds of applications over my 29 years here. This has never come up,” he said.

Logel indicated he was not overly worried, but urged township staff to prepare a bylaw.

“We must be wet,” he said in amazement. “I can’t see why not. But it would be a good idea to make it official.”

The municipal information form used by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario to confirm the status of an area as being wet/damp/dry must be signed by a municipal official. Before a licence is approved the applicant must provide documents showing the establishment has met all building, health, and fire code requirements.

Whispering Springs Wilderness Retreat is a new business opening in August. Located north of the Big Apple, it provides a luxury camping experience, also known as glamping. It will have a soft launch this fall with three tent sites, but Corcoran hopes to expand the operation within a year.

Benns made a formal motion asking staff to create a bylaw for the next meeting, which was unanimously approved.