Ads are out of control

I wonder how much Coca-Cola would pay me to tattoo their logo on my forehead.

Seriously, if airlines are looking at placing ads in their cabins, how far are advertisers eventually willing to go to shove their products in our collective face?

Next, of course, would be on our face. And there should be premium paid for something permanent, so expect a lot of takers.

Tacking ads onto planes’ trays, napkins, window shades, or overhead bins is obvious fertile ground but they are even considering putting it on air sickness bags. Can you imagine the plane takes a 5,000 foot dip and you pull out the bag and see a Campbell’s mushroom soup blurb?

“It’s the next thing,” says Terry Trippler, an aviation consultant. He pictures planes peppered like NASCAR racing cars.

I’m old enough to remember when you could watch the real Tim Horton on a breakaway without a moving background of everything from Molson’s Ale to Preparation X going by him like he’s standing still. I can’t help it. I’m easily distracted,

Today, both sides of many expressways are becoming lined with advertising poles like palm trees in Beverly Hills, only less tasteful. In Europe, hockey player often pause before passing the puck because it’s hard to see which team jersey is which over the blur of swatches of Swiss chocolate, Finnish vodka and Polish pickles. And TV stations now advertise even when they don’t have to. Those little annoying pop-ups in the bottom corner and the network logo burnt into your screen. As if you didn’t know which network you are tuned to.

Remember when we used to go to the movies to avoid commercials? Now we buy extra snacks to slog through 20 minutes of what’s coming up next, plus ads anyway.

You can’t even buy a DVD without having to go past the 20 trailers for what else they want you to buy. DVDs will one day have commercial breaks; don’t laugh.

Want free commercial-free radio? Go satellite and pay.

Ladies, did you know that in some men’s washrooms in some bars there are screens showing commercial videos over the urinals? Talk about a captive audience. I haven’t decide whether I prefer to stare at someone’s phone number for a good time or a clip of Viagra

One thing I am sure of, I feel like my space is being invaded, literally.

Where does it end?

Soon anyone who needs pin money will walk around draped in a sandwich board.

Here’s a no-brainer: Plaster ads all over your car and make wampum. Got a tree in front of your house? That, sir, is a money maker. And why stop there? Plaster posters all over the outside of the house and pay off your mortgage.

For enough money who wouldn’t shave their heads down to a Nike logo?

Even towns will be able to balance their budgets: Road construction sponsored by ads painted into the asphalt. School budget underfunded? No problem. Let’s replace the chalkboards’ alphabet charts with ads for Nickelodeon.

Gratuitous commercialism is a fast track to tackiness, and our society is speeding down that hair- raising slope in a luge. A plague of ads is legalized graffiti; unnatural, invasive, in terrible taste. It’s emotionally irritating, obsessive, and breeds materialism thorough the brainwashing of the masses programmed by Big Brother.

In short, money trumps privacy and good taste.

Victor Schukov’s regular column usually appears Thursday