A legendary mustard you can make at home

The mustard recipe is real; the story surrounding it is a legend.

Legends may be true; they may be false or they may be exaggerations of a event or story that has become modified over time by repeated telling in an oral tradition. To my knowledge this story has not been written down before.

Back in the day there was a lady named Norma, who lived on a main thoroughfare in Kitchener. The thoroughfare was always the route of the major civic parades in Kitchener – Santa Claus parade, Easter parade, Canada Day parade and the Oktoberfest parade.

On these festive occasions, Norma would invite her friends and family to her house to a potluck dinner to enable viewing the parade. Norma always made her famous hot mustard. On one such occasion, Norma’s nephew, who worked as a salesman for a well-known company specializing in food products, attended. He was very impressed with Norma’s mustard and asked if he could have the recipe. Norma was always generous with her recipes and gladly obliged her nephew.

A few months passed and then some friends told Norma this company was bottling and selling Oktoberfest mustard that tasted just like hers. Norma asked her nephew if he had given the recipe to his employer and he said he had. Norma told her nephew she did not want any compensation for her recipe, but she thought it would be nice if she was given some recognition, perhaps on the label. The nephew spoke to management but he and Norma were stonewalled. They said they had modified the recipe by adding a stabilizer and cooking the product, so, the recipe was no longer the same. They also stated that to give Norma recognition would open them up to other requests and possible legal action.

Irish Revenge

Norma realized there was no sense battling the “big boys” so she told her story and gave everyone the recipe and she asked all her friends and all she met to tell the story and spread the recipe.

One of her friends was the mother of the gentleman (Al Miller) who told me the story and gave me the recipe. He says he is not sure if the legend is true; but does know it is damn fine mustard!

LEGENDARY OCTOBERFEST MUSTARD

Ingredients

2 Heaping Tbsp. Keene’s hot dry mustard powder

4 Heaping Tbsp. Flour, all purpose

2 Heaping Tbsp. White sugar

1/4 Tsp. Tumeric

1/2 Tsp. Sea salt

Vinegar as needed

Method

Blend all dry ingredients in a small bowl, and then add vinegar slowly to the desired consistency. Some like it thin, some like it thick. Let it stand in the refrigerator for at least a day to blend. If it starts to separate just whisk it again.

Note: It must be Keene’s hot dry mustard powder.

