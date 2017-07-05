TORONTO -

Police say they have found the body of a Toronto high school student who disappeared Tuesday evening while swimming with a school group on a camping trip in Algonquin Park.

Police say the 15-year-old’s body was found in Big Trout Lake around 3:25 p.m. on Wednesday.

A statement from the Toronto District School Board identified the teen as C.W. Jefferys Collegiate Institute student Jeremiah Perry. He had been in the park since Sunday with 38 other students as part of a summer school outdoor education program.

The remaining students were being transported out of their campsite.

Killaloe OPP say the teen had been swimming when he went under the water and didn’t resurface again.

Toronto District School Board spokesman Ryan Bird confirmed the students on the trip were from C.W. Jefferys Collegiate Institute — in the Keele St.-Finch Ave. area — Westview Centennial Secondary School, located in the Jane St.-Finch Ave. area.

“It was part of a summer school outdoor program and the student and the students were supposed to have returned on Friday,” Bird said Wednesday, adding students had to pass swimming tests and were to have been monitored by lifeguards.

Bird said the boy’s parents were notified on Tuesday evening and arrived at the park around noon on Wednesday.

A Toronto television station identified the boy’s father as Joshua Anderson, who he wasn’t worried about his son’s safety when he allowed him to go on the trip.

“That was the least on our minds thinking about safety because we know the school is supposed to have proper supervision, proper protocol, everything in place,” Anderson told the station.

The TDSB said there was six adults supervising the trip, which was an appropriate amount of supervision.

The OPP and the TDSB have not identified the student.

— Toronto Sun staff and The Canadian Press