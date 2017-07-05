Change text size for the story

TORONTO — The CFL says Randy Ambrosie will serve as the 14th commissioner in league history.

His hiring was formally announced at a morning news conference in downtown Toronto.

Jeffrey Orridge stepped down as commissioner last month after about two years on the job.

Board chairman Jim Lawson had been serving as interim commissioner since the departure.

Ambrosie played nine seasons in the CFL as an offensive lineman.

The 54-year-old Winnipeg native also served with the CFL Players’ Association during his playing days.