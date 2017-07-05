New summer companies showcased

NORTHUMBERLAND -

Thanks to the Business and Entrepreneurship Centre Northumberland, 12 new summer companies are now open throughout the county.

This annual program offers mentorship and $3,000 micro-grants to qualifying students aged 15 to 29 to start and run their own businesses over the summer.

In a typical year, an average of 40 would-be entrepreneurs apply to the Summer Company program, and an average of 12 to 15 are accepted.

This year, from a pool of 30 applicants, 12 have been chosen to follow their dream to a business of their own.

Since it began in 2001, the program has provided $372,000 in grant funds to launch 124 summer businesses, which have included lawn care, jewelry making, gluten-free baking, computer repair and personal fitness.

This year’s selection also represents an amazing variety.

• Dawson Campbell has established Bubble Balls Cobourg, renting out large inflatable bubble balls you wear and have fun in — playing sports, at the beach, or perhaps in team-building exercises.

• Sarah Grubb has launched Less Mess, a Brighton-based affordable home-cleaning service.

• Tiffany Hulder has opened The Sirens Bliss, a Warkworth home-based and on-line business that offers such health and wellness products as incense, incense burners, stone pendants, smudges and smudge burners.

• Daniel Koerber’s DD Advertising is a Brighton initiative offering graphic-design and ad-placement services.

• Chloe Leguard runs the Cobourg Escape Room at Northumberland Mall, a fun activity that offers teams the chance to use their wits and imagination in interactive themed rooms to solve a puzzle, nab a suspect, find a treasure — or complete whichever mission they choose.

• Molly Klintworth of Pink Empowerment operates a therapeutic exercise-based program designed for Northumberland women who have undergone cancer treatments.

• Tristan Robertson runs Designer Way, a Cobourg-based consignment service that offers name-brand items at affordable rates.

• Matthew Rowan owns Imagine Hobbies, attending Cobourg markets and events to offer unique products for the hobbyist and collector, as well as unique hand-crafted items.

• Matthew Sherwin has a Campbellford-based company called Back Channel Firewood, offering ready-to-burn firewood by the bag, the cord or the half-cord.

• Juliette Sinnott’s company Fleuri Clothing can be seen at Port Hope farmers’ markets, among other venues, with hand-made clothing and accessories at affordable prices.

• Cassidy Tizzard has opened TizzArt in Campbellford, using her own beautiful sketches as transfers on to graphic T-shirts (and donating a portion of the proceeds to designated charities, including the Campbellford Horticultural Society, the Owl Foundation and the MS Society).

• Paul Turcotte has launched Paul’s Computers PC’s, a Cobourg-based service to fix and repair computer issues such as back-ups, set-up, storage management, upgrades and security fixes.

“These youth have evaluated the market, discovered a niche for their

offerings, and pursued an opportunity, and this program is all about helping them to take this leap and achieve success,” centre manager Rob Day said.

On Wednesday, all 12 attended a Summer Company showcase at the Staples store in Cobourg. Among the visitors who stopped at the different displays to learn more were Northumberland Warden Mark Walas and Northumberland-Quinte West MPP Lou Rinaldi.

“I tell you, our future is bright, when you see these young people,” Rinaldi declared after a look at each display.

“First of all, they are very excited about what they do, really gung-ho.

“And they are not afraid to venture into things. A lot of the things you see here today are really innovative and unique. And some of them have part of the proceeds going to charity,” the MPP noted.

“When you see things like this, I tell you, it really reinforces that our future is well in hand.”

