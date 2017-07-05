PORT HOPE -

A judgment from the Ontario Court of Appeal in the matter of whether the Municipality of Port Hope mishandled funds meant for the exclusive benefit of the former Hope Township has come down on the side of Port Hope.

The press release issued Tuesday from the municipality reports the news, saying the decision reinforces the municipality’s position.

Port Hope Mayor Bob Sanderson stated in the release that “this decision for the Municipality brings the issue to a close.

“We will now move forward, as originally planned, to ensure that this money is dedicated to the residents of the rural region,” he stated.

“Throughout this entire process, the Municipality’s primary objective has been to ensure the best interests of our rural citizens are being served. This ruling will allow the Municipality to safeguard the longevity of the fund to the benefit or our rural residents.”

The complete judgment, posted on the Port Hope website at porthope.ca/llrw-fund-rural-court-case, begins with the history of the matter.

In 2000, the Town of Port Hope, Township of Hope and Municipality of Clarington struck a deal: Canada would pay each $10-million in exchange for storing low-level radioactive waste at safe sites within their communities. Canada finalized the deal March 29, 2001, by which time Hope Township and the Town of Port Hope had amalgamated.

In 2014, Ian Angus (Reeve of Hope Township at the time of amalgamation) and the late Dean Ross alleged the municipality had misused that money, which had been earmarked to defray the tax burden on residents of the former Hope Township that resulted from the amalgamation. The wording states that the money is to be “held in trust for the exclusive benefit” of the rural ratepayers.

A 2016 judgment agreed with Angus’s contention.

Port Hope appealed, and Angus cross-appealed. The new judgment allows the appeal and dismisses the cross-appeal.

The judgment’s interpretation of the agreement to earmark the Hope Township money is that it also allows considerable discretion to the municipality in its use.

Council has treated it “as a legacy asset and has not encroached upon it,” though income earned on that $10-million principal has been used for such public purposes as investments in roads and community facilities as well as the reduction of taxes for what is now known as Ward 2.

The judge in the July decision found “a number of extricable legal errors” in the 2016 judgment.

“In the present case...the Agreement as a whole....must be read in context to determine whether Hope Township (and the Municipality of Port Hope, as its successor) was obliged to hold the Hope Township fund in trust for the ratepayers in Ward 2. I conclude that it was not,” it said.

“The Municipality of Port Hope did not become a trustee, nor did it breach its obligations in respect of the use of the Hope Township Fund.”

Contacted at his home in Canton, Angus declined to add any comments to the matter.

On the night of the ruling, at council, Sanderson delivered further remarks.

“It’s a positive outcome for Port Hope overall, and Ward 2 specifically,” he said.

“From the inception, municipal council and staff have managed the investment appropriately. This finding respects the decision of this council to appeal,” the mayor remarked.

“In essence, this does protect the investment amount for the residents of the rural community, and it also shows that councils, both past and present, have been very judicious looking after this fund. I am certainly pleased, on behalf of the municipality, that we did deal with that appropriately.”

An audience member stood to pose a question, saying “I am sure the town’s costs were rather substantial, and the court was not at all ambiguous in its decision – it was very clear where it stood and very clear in its condemnation of the decision last year,” before asking the mayor “what will the town do to mitigate this cost?”

“We will be petitioning for costs,” Sanderson replied.

cnasmith@postmedia.com