Federal-provincial-municipal partnerships are paying off in Northumberland, with a number of announcements expected in the coming weeks for local water and wastewater infrastructure.

They will join two Tuesday announcements in Grafton and Brighton, outlining projects approved under the Government of Canada’s Clean Water and Waste Water Fund.

In Brighton on Tuesday morning, Northumberland-Peterborough South MP Kim Rudd (Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources) and Northumberland-Quinte West MPP Lou Rinaldi joined Mayor Mark Walas to announce new water main, hydrants, sanitary laterals, storm mains and laterals, road base and surface for the 17 houses involved in the Orchard Crescent reconstruction.

The federal government is providing up to 50 per cent of funding for this project — $138,424. The provincial government is providing $69,212, and the Municipality of Brighton will provide the balance of funding.

Tuesday afternoon in Grafton, Rudd and Rinaldi joined Alnwick/Haldimand Township Mayor John Logel to announce the replacement of all metres for the Grafton communal water system that are more than five years old, affecting 227 residences and 20 commercial properties.

For this project, the federal government is providing $41,688, with the province chipping in $20,844 and the township covering the remainder.

Rinaldi said the new metres will encourage conservation, and Logel agreed this was an issue. Recently, the system has begun charging its customers for actual usage, scrapping the flat rate under which there was no incentive to conserve.

The new metres are on order, and should arrive by late fall.

Northumberland infrastructure has a number of serious challenges with water and wastewater, Rudd acknowledged at the Grafton announcement.

“We know projects like this, making improvements in water and wastewater infrastructure, make our communities more accessible and open to more development and more people moving here,” she said.

“We also believe it is very important because of the waterways we have, to make sure they stay clean and liveable.”

Rinaldi applauded the partnership approach to these projects, “because sometimes, when you have only one player at the table, it makes it very, very difficult.”

