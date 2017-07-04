Still standing

Cobourg Mayor Gil Brocanier, Architectural Conservancy of Ontario Cobourg and East Northumberland branch president Diane Chin and treasurer/membership chair Felicity Pope place a sign to signify the building was standing in 1867 on the grass in front of Victoria Hall on Tuesday in Cobourg. Pope said the response has been overwhelming with the signs and there are approximately 280 of them at homes and buildings in Cobourg. The signs will remain up for 15 weeks.