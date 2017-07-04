LONDON — Canada’s Milos Raonic is off to a good start at Wimbledon.

The No. 6 seed from Thornhill, Ont., defeated Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany 7-6 (5), 6-2, 7-6 (4) in first-round play at the grass-court Grand Slam event.

Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil and Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., were scheduled to play their first-round matches later Tuesday at the All-England Club.

Pospisil has a stiff test in eighth-ranked Dominic Thiem of Austria while Andreescu, a 17-year-old qualifier, was set to open against Slovakia’s Kristina Kucova.

On Monday, Montreal’s Francoise Abanda reached the second round with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Japan’s Kurumi Nara. Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., lost their opening matches.