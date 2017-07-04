Canadian pride displayed in winning piece of art

Looking carefully at the birch plywood piece of art, the maple leaf at the centre is meticulously burned with details of a Canadian Goose, a Tim Horton’s coffee cup, the Stanley Cup, a Zamboni, an RCMP Stetson hat, a totem pole, snowshoes and so much more. The two red pales on either side complete it, so it looks exactly like a Canadian flag.

The work of art is by Baylee van Steijn, 16, of Gores Landing, a student at Cobourg Collegiate Institute and winner of the Cobourg Museum Foundation High School Art Contest for Canada 150.

The piece is called Canada in the Wood, and its aim is to evoke patriotic feelings using famous icons, van Steijn said Tuesday.

“Well, I saw some things like this, like filling in a shape with objects and I thought that would be cool to do it with a maple leaf,” she said. “So I just came up with some things that reminded me of Canada. And, I asked my mom and stuff. Then, I put them in and drew them together.”

The entry was completed in three days after van Steijn heard about the art contest from her former Grade 2 teacher, Cheryl Franklin, who urged her to apply.

At first, van Steijn wanted to create her idea using plasticine but realized there wasn’t enough time to do something that complex.

“Drawing it was the hardest part,” she said. “It took a long time to draw it on the wood and try not to make a lot of eraser marks before I burned it.”

The interesting part is fitting all the various Canadian icons together into the shape of a maple leaf. It was like a puzzle, van Steijn said. And, initially, she thought to fill the red pales on either side with icons, as well.

“I thought it would be better with just the red,” she said.

Her family is not particularly artistic. Her father and brother both do woodwork, and her mother draws. Besides wood-burning, van Steijn also creates clay charms. Overall, the family is creative but also likes sports. Van Steijn and her brother are both elite lawn bowlers currently qualified to play in the national championships in Nova Scotia later this summer.

Being Canadian and celebrating Canada’s 150 birthday are both very important.

“It is a big year for Canada, and we are all getting together to celebrate it. It was unfortunate I could not be here (in Cobourg) to celebrate it. I was at a lawn bowling tournament. But, we all celebrated it anyways,” she said.

Compared to people living in other countries, van Steijn said she is so fortunate.

“It means everything. I love being Canadian. I see how grateful I am to be living in Canada, looking at other countries that don’t have a lot of water or food; that don’t have houses or shelters to live in. Here in Canada we so lucky to have so much,” she said.

Van Steijn has won a trip for four to Ottawa. The awards were presented as part of the Canada Day opening ceremonies in Victoria Park on Saturday. The prize is courtesy of Via Rail.

Brianna Isles, of Grafton, won the second prize of a $240 gift certificate for dinners, sponsored by East Side Mario’s. Her painting of the map of Canada showcases the contest theme “Our Canada” by filling the map with colourful, iconic Canadian scenes.

Paige Allen, of Cobourg, won the third prize of an artist’s gift set from The Painted Tree. Her collage depicts a portion of a stylized maple leaf. The judges called it “outside the box, beautifully executed.”

Presentation of the prizes will take place on Iron Ore Car Day, Friday, July 7, at 4:30 pm, near the Cobourg Marina. Thanks to the Art Gallery of Northumberland, all entrants are also being given a year’s membership to the gallery.