An historic photo and an inspired group of C.R. Gummow students are the reason that Happy 150 Canada banner is up on the north wall of the Cobourg Police Station.

The students saw a photo from August 1914, back when the station was the local Armoury. It showed soldiers lined up in front of King Street, muddy from the rain, as they prepared to go to Europe to help Canada’s Allies in the Great War.

“One hundred and three years later, standing in the same location, in the rain, these Grade 1 students, parents, teachers, mayor, council and Cobourg police officers honour the sacrifices and contributions of all those before us as we celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday,” Chief Kai Liu said.

One of the councillors was Brian Darling, who turned out to see his granddaughter help in the presentation of a beautiful banner from about 70 Gummow students, complete with the flag of every province and territory plus the Canada 150 logo.

COBOURG — Bob Robertson has corrected an item in the recent Northumberland Today story about Canada Week in Cobourg.

The wrong club was given credit for producing an upcoming book of photographs that will capture life in Cobourg during this sesquicentennial year. In fact, he said, the Northumberland Photography Club is taking on the task as requested by the Town of Cobourg.

The club’s website noted that they began this job with covering the big three events that ushered in the year (the Ontario Curling Championships in January, the Ontario 55+ Winter Games in February and the RBC Cup National Junior A Hockey Championship in May). There are about 50 or 60 other events expected this year, club president Raymond Williams said.

The Northumberland Photography Club meets each month September through June (next meeting Sept. 11) in the gym at the Salvation Army Citadel (59 Ballantine St., Cobourg), and there’s a different theme each month (for September, it’s To Bee or Not).

For more information, visit northumberlandphoto.ca.

COBOURG — The wildlife of the night sky — bats —are the subject of a July 6 presentation in Cobourg.

You don’t have to go as far as the cottage to see wildlife, when Port Hope and Cobourg are home to a rich diversity that includes the only flying mammals, the subject of the Ganaraska Region Conservation Authority’s Bats In Your Backyard presentation.

Come to the Cobourg Conservation Area on Elgin Street to follow local expert Chris Ketola on a bat walk, where he will use sophisticated bat-detection equipment to identify species as they fly overhead.

The program runs fro 8:30 to 10 p.m., and it’s fun for all ages.

Registration is $10 per person, and you can sign up by calling 905-885-8173.

For more information, e-mail info@grca.on.ca.

PORT HOPE — You don’t need programming to have fun in Port Hope’s Memorial Park, but this summer the option is certainly there.

Movies In The Park is back, thanks to a generous sponsorship from Cameco. Come around at dusk to see some good family films on July 19 (Sing), Aug. 2 (Trolls) and Aug. 16 (the Lego Batman movie).

Yoga In The Park is sponsored by the Municipality of Port Hope, four free guided sessions of outdoor yoga in a program they call Stretch Out Sundays.

Your guide will be local practitioner Sally Staples, who is looking forward to helping you connect to the benefits of yoga.

Bring your own yoga mat, sunscreen and water. All bodies, ages and skill levels are welcome. Sessions run from 9 to 10 a.m. July 9, July 23, Aug. 6 and Aug. 20.

In both cases, movies and yoga, activities will be moved to the gym at the Town Park Recreation Centre (62 McCaul St.) if there is inclement weather.

PORT HOPE — The local Taoist Tai Chi people are offering a third free Taste of Tai Chi class July 12, this one in Port Hope.

The group is very committed to serving that area, Daphne Gold said.

“There are three accredited volunteer instructors who teach there, and we are dedicated to making the Taoist Tai Chi arts available to all who wish to learn.”

This world-wide organization has more than 40,000 participants in 28 countries. It is deeply rooted in the Taoist monastic tradition, with a focus on internal transformation to a higher level of functioning.

Daphne sees it as a gentle art that anyone can do to improve his or her health.

“For example, 96% of our members who were surveyed last year said that one of the benefits was improved balance – tai chi is generally acknowledged to reduce the risk of falls,” she said.

“At our free event July 12 in Port Hope, members of the public can try some moves and learn what is happening in their bodies as an example of the Taoist methods of transformation.”

The session is planned at Port Hope United Church (34 South St.), and will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

For more information, call 905-373-9490.

COBOURG — The summer reading program is on at the Cobourg Public Library, along with a wide range of summer programming.

This year, that includes a Summer Speaker Series for Adults, with four sessions to look forward to:

• July 10 — What does retirement living mean?

• July 24 — Chat with a pharmacist

• Aug. 14 — Healthy Eating

• Aug. 28 — Hearing Resources

The library is located at 200 Ontario St., and each session begins at 10 a.m.

