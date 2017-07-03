Test your skills at new Cobourg Escape Room

COBOURG -

This summer, you don't have to travel as far as Oshawa to enjoy an escape room.

Thanks to the Summer Company program, you can go to Northumberland Mall and visit the Cobourg Escape Room.

This is a Summer Company project being run by Cobourg Collegiate Institute student Chloe Leguard.

Interviewed at her grand opening last week, Chloe enlisted the help of her friend Kylie Dennis and her sisters Ainsley and Sydney for ribbon-cutting duties.

It all started when the Leguard family went to an escape room in Ottawa and fell in love with the experience. Within the week, a speaker came to her accounting class to let the students know of the Summer Company program.

The next-closest one is in Oshawa, Chloe said, so she thought it would be good to offer the experience to local residents this summer.

The idea of an escape room is to go into a specially outfitted room and perform some kind of mission.

At the Cobourg Escape Room, you have your choice of three challenges: the Kaboom Room, Beau's Backwood Cabin and the Game Maker's Room.

In one room, you're trying to stop someone from blowing up the world's chocolate supply. In one, you're looking for a secret treasure. In one, you're just trying to escape. Take your pick.

“You go through and solve the puzzles and figure the clues and look at the suspects,” Chloe summed up.

Each escape is preceded by a five-minute orientation, where you get the back story before you buckle down to your mission.

“You are not locked in. You can leave at any time,” she said.

There's a video hook-up in each room where you can log in for clues if you're really stumped, and you get a full hour for the task at hand.

An Instagram Frame is set up for a triumphant photo when you complete your mission, suitable for your social-media postings.

The Wall of Fame is full of frames awaiting the photos of achievers — at first, those who made it through successfully, but later refined down to those who made it through with the best times.

Booking is online at cobourgescaperoom.ca, and it's $20 per person (with group rates for special things like parties and business team-building sessions).

Chloe is one of 12 students who will be running a summer company under this Business Advisory Centre program. The official Summer Company showcase of all 12 will take place Wednesday at Staples in Cobourg from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

cnasmith@postmedia.com