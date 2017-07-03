Officials monitoring Cobourg beach conditions

COBOURG -

Town officials are carefully monitoring conditions at Victoria Beach following another weekend of heavy rain and remedial efforts to improve conditions, the mayor said Monday.

Over the Canada Day weekend, the beach flooded again, reducing the amount of space where people could use the beach on one of the busiest weekends of the summer in Cobourg. While the beach is not entirely engulfed in water, large pools of water cut off huge sections of the beach in the centre and west ends.

The town took remedial action last week when it brought four dump truck loads of clean sand to spread on the beach using a grader at the cost of approximately $3,000.

Heavy rainfall in May and June caused water levels in Lake Ontario to rise, resulting in record highs not seen since 1952. It is estimated 200 mm of rain fell in June alone, surpassing a 100-year record, said Ganaraska Region Conservation Authority Director of Watershed Services Mark Peacock. Normally, it is 75 mm, he said.

The remedial efforts were short-lived. With the reduced access to the beach caused by stagnant water collecting in the sand, Cobourg Mayor Gil Brocanier said he does not think it will have a damaging effect on tourism.

“Right now we are playing it by ear,” Brocanier said. “We are supposed to get a break from the rainy weather this week, and for the next few days we will be watching it closely.”

The annual Sandcastle Festival is planned for the August long weekend. It is a major tourism event for the town. The downtown businesses hold a sidewalk sale the same weekend, along with James Cockburn Day on Monday to celebrate the town’s Father of Confederation and first Speaker of the House of Commons. Next to Canada Day, it is the largest tourism event for the town during the summer.

“We will just have to wait and see for the next week or so,” the mayor said. “I am not too concerned about the long-term impact on the town.”

The local economy might experience some setbacks, but it will only be temporary, he added. He recognized the effect the poor beach conditions might have on the beach canteen and other small businesses close to the waterfront. But, he said many people who come to use the waterfront rarely go up into the downtown to shop.

However, during the weekend of the Sandcastle Festival, there is a significant flow of people from the waterfront to the downtown. And, that weekend draws many people from the Toronto area. If the festival were to be cancelled, it could have an impact, he explained.

The Ganaraska Region Conservation Authority is monitoring the town’s remedial work on the beach, officials from the town and the authority confirmed Monday. The GRCA is responsible for protecting the watershed for the region, including the Lake Ontario shoreline.

“Generally, the work on the beach is not something the town needs to get approval to do,” Peacock said. “It is absolutely not an issue.”

The town grades the beach on a regular basis. The addition of sand last week was to replace quantities lost due to flooding over the past two months, Peacock explained.

“It replaces what was taken off. It is not a big concern,” he said.

The most major factor was to ensure the sand used is clean, not contaminated in any way, he added. Cobourg communications officer Ashley Purdy confirmed Monday clean sand was used.

Monitoring of the fill used on the beach is the responsibility of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Peacock said.

While it may appear to be the rainfall collecting in the depressions on the beach, the causes of the pooling of water are varied, along with the factors causing the water’s edge to rise and shrink the available space.

Water levels of Lake Ontario have stabilized over the past week, Peacock added. The International Lake Ontario – St. Lawrence River Board is the body responsible for controlling water levels. Using the Moses-Saunders Power Dam, located in Cornwall, it can adjust water flows into the St. Lawrence.

Currently, the dam is opened allowing 10,400 m3/second of water to pass through. This is twice the amount of water going over Niagara Falls, he said. The Ganaraska River moves at about 3m3/second. Even at this rate, it would take a week to lower Lake Ontario one centimeter.

“It is very difficult,” Peacock said.

While rainfall contributes to raise the water levels of Lake Ontario, it is not directly affecting Victoria Beach. High and low pressure from storms, wind conditions, swells and wave action all have a greater impact, he said.

For other landowners along Lake Ontario, remediating the damage of high water levels should involve talking with the GRCA, especially if repairing retaining walls or other physical structures. While a truck load of sand may not be a concern, any construction must be approved, Peacock said.