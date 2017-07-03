Historical model on display in Cobourg

COBOURG -

Using a drawing of Cobourg from 1874, a group of history enthusiasts unveiled a scale model of the town as part of the Canada 150 celebration Monday morning in the lobby of Victoria Hall.

The highly-detailed layout is eight-feet by eight-feet with tiny wooden buildings carefully replicating all the structures, including homes, factories, roads, railway lines and foliage, hand-painted to imitate the town’s layout, said Ken Willcocks, a spokesman for the group. The project took nearly a year to complete, with the members putting in 2,000 hours of labour, he said.

“We wanted to do something as close to 1867 as possible so we used this map. We wanted to mark Canada’s 150th anniversary. Many people don’t know what Cobourg looked like in 1867,” Willcocks said.

The group setting up in Victoria Hall included Dean Tapscott, who is retired from the Air Force; Ron Rose, a retired CN employee; Henry Heideman, retired from Kraft; Brian Neale, a retired design consultant; Paul Chandler, who is retired British Army officer; and Willcocks, a retired local businessman. Peter Dullard, who worked on the project, was not at the set-up in Victoria Hall.

The details are numerous, from the bug screen used to replicate the railway tracks to the buildings with the various additions, out buildings and other features. Each building matches the drawing with great precision. Factories are painted red, while houses are white. The two churches, St. Peter’s Anglican Church and St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, are present, along with important historic buildings.

“Many people might not recognize the town,” Heideman said. “(The model) goes from Burnham (Street) to Darcy (Street), north to Elgin (Street).”

Surprising features include a large pond where the water treatment plant sits on King Street West next to Factory Creek. The mouth of the creek is large enough to allow some boats to enter and dock as an alternative to the harbour. There is also a foundry on College Street and several other factories on Tremaine Street, where houses now sit.

It was a time-consuming project, but enjoyable, Willcocks said.

“We met every Wednesday for the past year. It is the same group that worked on the Ore Car,” Willcocks said.

A replica ore car, like the one built by James Crossen, in Cobourg, was placed on public display in May 2016 next to the Marina building in the harbour. The cars were used extensively by the Cobourg-Peterborough railway to transport iron ore from a mine in Marmora to the harbour for shipping to American steel factories across Lake Ontario.

The iron ore car project began in 2015 and also took a year to complete.

While there was a lot of fine work to be done and painstaking attention to details, it was not all hard work.

Rose is considered the group’s clown and he kept everyone laughing throughout as he would have more paint on his hands than on the tiny buildings.

“Let’s just say there was a lot of turpentine involved,” he said, as the rest of the group chuckled.

The model will sit in Victoria Hall until Thursday and then get moved to Northumberland Mall on Elgin Street for 10 days. From there, it will be put back in storage, but the group hopes to get it permanently displayed in the Sifton-Cook Heritage Centre on Orr Street next year.