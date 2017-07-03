Dance raises funds for NHH, Survivor Thrivers

COBOURG -

By June 23, Dave Stothart felt he’d probably finished all the organizing and promoting and arranging for the dance he was planning as a fundraiser for the Northumberland Hills Hospital’s Mental Health Services the next day.

Stothart woke up June 24 feeling like things were pretty much ready.

Then someone drew to his attention to the June 22 Northumberland Today article about the fundraising that the Breast Cancer Survivor Thrivers dragon-boat team is doing in order to participate in international competition in Italy next year.

Stothart lost no time getting in touch with his daughter.

“I called Karly, and we put some stuff together — pink ribbons, setting up a table for donations. I said I’d match it all personally,” he said.

They raised $242 with their last-minute efforts. He topped it up to $500.

Some years back, there always seemed to be a dance Stothart was organizing to raise money for causes dear to his heart.

When he began, he always wanted to support children’s services. When his wife Marie was fighting breast cancer, he raised money for cancer services and research.

Losing Marie took the wind out of his sails for a few years but, with his daughter’s encouragement, he found he was ready to start enjoying some dances again this year.

Stothart dropped into the hospital last week to present both cheques — the one to Survivor Thrivers team members, plus a $2,000 cheque to the hospital.

It was a good figure for a dance organized on a weekend when there were so many other things going on, Stothart figured — including a mountain-bike race some of his friends and family members attended and the hospital foundation’s Northumberland Father-Daughter Ball.

And a good time was had by all, he reported.

He especially enjoyed the band, Small Town Justice. The drummer is a Cobourg boy, he said, and the others are from Hamilton.

“I’m going to have them again,” he stated.

