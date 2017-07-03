CAMBORNE -

July 1 had a double significance in Cobourg, being both the 150th birthday of Canada and 180 years since its own incorporation as a town.

This is how Centennial Chapter #219 Order of the Eastern Star got its name, secretary Dorothy Beedham explained. It was founded in 1937, the town’s centennial.

“We just celebrated our 80th year,” Beedham said.

The members were celebrating Thursday for another reason because the Grand Chapter had just issued the 60-year long-service pin for Anne Cortesis — who joined the chapter April 16, 1957.

The Order of the Eastern Star is a benevolent charitable organization, Worthy Matron Alberta Johnston said shortly before joining Worthy Patron Derek Cusworth to award Cortesis her pin.

Another cause for celebration is the fact that the chapter now has four 60-year members, with Cortesis joining Beedham, Mildred Chapman and Marjorie Findlay in that distinguished quartet.

