Vehicle rolls into ditch on Hwy. 401

Hamilton Township and Cobourg firefighters along with Northumberland County Paramedics and Northumberland OPP were dispatched to a vehicle rollover on Highway 401 westbound lanes approximately two kilometers west of Burnham Street around 6:15 p.m. Friday in Cobourg. A vehicle lost control hit a large sign and rolled over before landing on its roof. Three occupants were in the vehicle. The driver was helped to an ambulance while the two passengers were placed on stretchers.