During a recent public event, the chair of the board for Habitat for Humanity Northumberland outlined the five-year plan for the organization.

The ambitious plan is to build five houses this year to house five families – and to house five families for each of the next four years after that, Jason Schmidt told those at the wall raising of the first home on Harcourt Street in Port Hope.

In fact, four homes will be constructed in Port Hope on Harcourt and Hope streets this year with the help of a fundraising campaign, and a fifth house will be constructed in Brighton with a separate campaign.

Habitat’s executive director, Meaghan Macdonald, explained how this will take place in a subsequent interview.

“The fundraising campaign of $345,000 is made up of several different types of donations including gift-in-kind, services-in-kind, proceeds from fundraising events, corporate sponsorship and individual cash donations. We do need to raise the $345,000 for the construction of the four homes in Port Hope,” she said. “We have a good start on the campaign and look forward to working with Dee and Patrick McGee to reach our goal.

“We will be running a separate campaign in Brighton later in the year to support the construction of that home. However, since it is only for one home the goal for the campaign will be significantly less.”

Habitat for Humanity Northumberland was established in 1998 and since that time has built over 45 homes in Northumberland County.

“We have also supported an additional five families to affordably maintain their housing through the ReNew It program,” Macdonald said.

