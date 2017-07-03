Cobourg Waterfront Festival continues

The annual Cobourg Waterfront Festival opened Saturday and continued Sunday.

Monday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., is the final day of the three-day festival.

Admission is free to Victoria Park, supported by the Lions Club of Cobourg. You can purchase a $5 day pass to the Rotary Arts & Crafts area. The midway is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Breakfast in the Park, hosted by the Northumberland Central Chamber of Commerce, is served from 7:30 until 10 a.m. Daily. Cost is $9 for adults and $5 for children, with $1 off all breakfasts before 8:30 a.m.

Monday’s entertainment at the bandshell is Joyful Noise from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Cruisin’ from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and Ambush from 3 to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit www.waterfrontfestival.ca.