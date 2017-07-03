Cobourg supports broadband resolution

COBOURG -

Cobourg council recently voted its support of the Eastern Ontario Regional Network resolution for improving cell services and building a regional public-safety broadband network.

“As part of the Eastern Ontario Wardens Caucus, I know this is very high on their agenda,” Mayor Gil Brocanier said at most recent committee-of-the-whole session.

The Eastern Ontario area referred to is from Northumberland County east to the Quebec border and north to Haliburton.

The original project of the Eastern Ontario Regional Network was to get high-speed internet to about 90% of the rural areas in this region, Brocanier said, and they succeeded — on schedule and under budget.

Funds left over from the $170-million project were used to help them review what could be done with remaining areas in the gap (some of which included industrial parks that would benefit from a more reliable internet infrastructure).

“We have seen a migration from desktop computers to tablets, and now smart phones are taking over. It’s increasingly important that smartphones have access. That’s what the cell gap is all about — not only for economic development but the ability of first responders to connect with someone,” Brocanier said.

“The federal and provincial governments are behind this to be sure there’s cell services throughout Eastern Ontario, an area that is as big as Nova Scotia.”

