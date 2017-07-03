Cobourg senior receives restitution

A Cobourg senior has been reimbursed $4,475 after a corporate officer and company director was found in violation of the Consumer Protection Act, states a spokesperson for the Ministry of Government and Consumer Services.

The offence occurred on Feb. 13, 2015, Sandra Bento, from the ministry’s communications branch, said.

The company used door-to-door sales. The Cobourg woman was one of four victims located in different southern Ontario communities.

“On June 7, 2017 Danny Shamon of Guelph pleaded guilty to, and was convicted of, one count of failing, as an officer or director of a corporation, to prevent the corporation from committing an unfair practice contrary to the Consumer Protection Act, 2002,” a media release states.

The company names Shamon used were Eagle Water of Pickering and Global Environmental Solutions and he “employed salespeople to sell water treatment equipment door to door. The corporations misled consumers by providing agreements that falsely identified the corporations as members of the Canadian Water Quality Association. Neither the corporations nor Shamon provided consumers with the refunds they had requested,” the release also states.

Summertime often sees an increase of door-to-door sales and the ministry is advising people not to feel pressured into signing any agreements at the door.

“To protect themselves, consumers are reminded to visit the ministry’s Consumer’s Beware List before entering a contract with any company, and to visit Consumer Protection Ontario for tips on how to safely enter a contract,” the release also states.

Corporations and individuals can be fined for convictions, up to $250,000 and $50,000 per charge, respectively, plus restitution to consumers can be ordered, as in this case.

vmacdonald@postmedia.com