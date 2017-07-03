A group of Black Lives Matters protesters took over a stage at the Montreal International Jazz Festival Sunday afternoon, chanting “Jazz is Black.”

The protest comes after last week's killing of Pierre Coriolan, a Haitian man, by Montreal police. Coriolan had a history of mental illness and was facing eviction. He appeared to be in crisis when he was shot by police.

A vigil was held earlier Sunday by the apartment where Coriolan was killed.

A Facebook post from Black Lives Matter – Toronto said Coriolan’s death and the similar killing of Andrew Loku in 2015 by an officer in Toronto “reveal an alarming systemic reality of fatal interactions between Black people in crisis and police.”

They demand a national black mental health strategy developed with black communities and that Statistics Canada and the province collect race-based statistics on policing and mental health services.

Black folks invented jazz. So we took over Mtl jazz fest to honour #PierreCoriolan #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/9FEv5UivSh — Emilie Nicolas (@Emilie_Ni) July 2, 2017

WARNING: Video contains graphic language