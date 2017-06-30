James Cockburn: Father of Confederation

History remembers those who leave the most paper behind.

Historians, archaeologists, anthropologists and genealogists are all lost without records. Whether it is a birth announcement or a transcription of a speech, the importance of some kind of artifact is necessary to recreate the past.

When it comes to Confederation, there were key figures who left behind lots of paper — Sir. John A. Macdonald, George Brown, Thomas D’Arcy McGee, George-Etienne Cartier, Sir Alexander Galt, Sir Samuel Tilley and Sir Oliver Mowat to name a few. However, a much longer list exists of less-known figures who sat around the table during those heady negotiations to create our great country: Robert Wilmot, Edward Whelan, William H. Steeves, Edward Palmer and, of course, James Cockburn.

Cockburn was not a man who made a lot of speeches. In fact, during his time in the Upper Canada legislature, he said very little. Often, it was a point of clarification or adding a forgotten fact.

It is far too easy to assume his silence was any indication of a lack of interest or intelligence. It is simply a matter of a lack of records.

However, if one looks at the evidence, it suggests the opposite.

“He was a truly interesting man,” said Rob Franklin, who plays the role of James Cockburn in the one-person play Historical Reminiscences: The Life and Times of James Cockburn. “I have done a lot of research, but there are not many records. I am left searching secondary sources to learn more about the times and what took place around him during his life.”

On Monday, Aug. 7, Franklin will reprise his role as Northumberland County’s Father of Confederation in front of Victoria Hall at 11 a.m. as part of the James Cockburn Day festivities.

Cobourg designated the Monday civic holiday as James Cockburn Day in 1998 to remember Cockburn’s contributions as first speaker of the House of Commons and to Confederation.

“Cockburn was a people person. How else could he have won elections? He beat the Postmaster General, Sydney Smith, in his first attempt at the legislature,” Franklin said. “He never looked back, winning handily each time he ran. It was the Canadian Pacific Railway scandal in the 1874 that cost him his seat, but he was not alone, as many Conservatives lost.”

He was also named Solicitor General, making him the top lawyer in Upper Canada, Franklin said. Cockburn was one of a handful of people at the Quebec Conference, where the groundwork for Confederation took place. His colleagues respected him, as demonstrated when he was elected the first speaker of the House of Commons, he added.

In 2008, former Cobourg mayor Peter Delanty decided to raise the profile of James Cockburn Day through his own involvement, giving a speech in the Old Bailey inside Victoria Hall. The next year, the play was produced and has run each year since then.

“It is so important to give people a chance to learn about our local history,” Franklin said. “When we first started, it was mostly local people who came. But, in the last few years, we see more tourists sit and watch the play. They come for the sidewalk sale and the Sandcastle Festival, but find us, as well. It is really wonderful to share our history with them, too.”

The play covers Cockburn's life from his arrival in Upper Canada as a young boy in 1832 until his job consolidating all the statutes from the provinces into the single document for the new country just before his death.

“I am proud to play this role,” Franklin said. “It is so cool to get dressed in the costume and walk out in front of the people and portray this incredible man before an audience. I admire him so much. I hope it helps people realize how important he is, not only to Cobourg, but to our country.”