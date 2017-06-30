Cobourg celebrates Canada Day in a big way every year so, for the country's 150th birthday, a whole Canada Week project will be ready to begin on July 1.

Volunteer Peter Delanty estimated more than 70 Canada 150 activities have been planned in Cobourg, and Canada Week In Cobourg falls right in the middle of it all.

By that time, Delanty said, 2017 street pianos will be out based on the theme Canada Strong and Proud. The pop-up art displays in vacant downtown windows should be in full swing, and the Cobourg-East Northumberland Architectural Conservancy of Ontario project of identifying homes that were standing in 1867 should be launched.

A few of the concerts focusing on Canadian music will have been enjoyed, by local groups like the Northumberland Orchestra and Choir and New Ventures band — which is creating a full score that they are digitizing for the time capsule.

Then July 1 arrives and, with it, the three-day Waterfront Festival that brings tens of thousands of visitors to town each year.

The Town of Cobourg always plans its own municipal celebrations for July 1 that are carried on in concert with this big event.

The big Canada Day parade will start things off at mid-day, moving east from the Cobourg Public Library to Victoria Park for the speeches and acknowledgments of the wonderful 150 milestone at the bandshell, with cake cutting.

A Cobourg Multicultural Event is planned from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the north part of Victoria Park, the same kind of event recently held in Port Hope, exploring the theme with fashion, music, activities and fun.

Prior to the big ceremony, Cale Crowe performs at the bandshell at 11:30 a.m. For the rest of the afternoon, there will be music by the Rye Street Band (at 2:30 p.m.), Blueprint (at 4:30 p.m.) and Michael Kelly and the Unknown Legends (a Neil Young tribute show at 7 p.m.).

And the day finishes off at 10 p.m. with a fireworks display at the harbour.

Then the rest of the Waterfront Festival brings its own excitement through July 3.

Then the rest of Canada Week In Cobourg begins.

Volunteers Lynda Kay and Carol Farren have been working on the July 4 Confederation Afternoon Tea, held in one of the Lions' tents from the Waterfront Festival set up near the bandshell.

“The Dutch Oven is doing the catering, and we want to make it a really nice high tea,” Kay said.

“Hopefully James Cockburn will be there.”

Beyond the Blue Box has saved back some delicate china tea cups, and Victoria Hall Volunteers have put together some beautiful serving dishes.

They are looking for compatible music and vintage costumes for the servers, hoping to get that 1867 ambience, she said. And everyone gets a special souvenir of the event — a Cobourg 2017 teaspoon.

Tickets are available at the Victoria Hall Concert Hall box office at $15 each ($10 for a child) or $45 for a family of four. Kay said they will also have some tickets available at the gate.

July 5 is 150 day, in which a lot of local businesses are participating with their own way to work that special number into special deals for their customers. The list on the website includes:

• Bling On King - offering 15% off everything in store. 9 King St. East

• Boston Pizza - $15.00 large pepperoni pizza. All pop, coffee & tea is $1.50. 1111 Elgin St W

• The Cobourg Canteen, Operated by The Market & Smør: $1.50 Vegan Soft Serve (dairy free, tree and peanut free, GMO free, Fair Trade ingredients, cholesterol free, Kosher certified, made with 100% organic soy). 55 Bay Street

• Fusion Wellness Studio at 12 Elgin St. E. will offer all classes for $1.50.

• Harbourlight Delights at 164 Division St. will offer pop, water and coffee for $1.50, the price at which they will offer their red-and-white Canadian twist ice-cream cones.

• Hometown Bingo: On July 1st - all sessions and regular games the prize will be $150.00. A Canada Day cake and beverages will be served. 884 Division Street, Suite 206.

• Jim's Pizza Palace: Signature Canada 150 Pizza $15.00 (before tax), Medium Double Special (Regularly $21.99) for $15.00 (before tax)

• JJ's Steak and Burgers - fresh cut fries for $1.50. 8 Elgin St. East

• Karma Lifestyle Yoga & Holistic Health: Drop-in classes for $15.00 during Canada Week. 541 William St. Unit 9B.

• Kawartha Credit Union at 2 King St. W. is holding a draw for a $150 GIC.

• Lasting Memories Bridal and Evening Wear at 158 Hibernia St. is offering a 15% discount on all regularly priced in-store merchandise.

• Skye's Boutique - Starting Monday June 19th, come into Skye's and place your name on a ballot. On July 5th, at end of business day, one lucky person will receive a $150.00 gift certificate for use in the boutique (no cash value).

• Sleep Made Simple - A number of in-store specials at $150. Everything else will be 15% off.

• Ten Thousand Villages at 16 King St. W. offers 15% off everything in the store that day.

• Buttermilk Cafe at 44 King St. W. has coffee and tea on special for $1.50 plus tax.

• The Rustic Bean Coffee Co. at 91 King St. W. offers their drip premium dark-roast coffee for $1.50 — small, medium or large.

• Tuggs Furniture at 86 King St. W. takes 15% off everything, in-store and special-order purchases.

• Twice As Nice at 38 King St. W. offers 15% off everything in the store (except for St. Mary's uniforms).

• Quinn's Blooms and Greenery at 277 Division St. offers a dozen Canada Day carnations as a cut-flower bouquet for $15.

The day ends with Cobourg's own strongman Kevin Fast setting yet another world record. Queen Street will be closed near Victoria Park to allow this to take place from 5 to 7 p.m.

July 6 is Iron Ore Car Day in celebration of the vintage Crossen iron-ore car lovingly restored by volunteers and on display at the west end of the harbour near the marina.

From 1 to 7 p.m., Alistair Commins will be talking about the history of the Crossen Car Works and providing children with a replica kit they can assemble themselves (150 kits will be made available).

July 8 is Family Picnic Day in Victoria Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with games, activities and music for the families.

Then, as fireworks began the week on July 1, they will close the week on July 8.

An on-going staple of the week will be the time capsule project which volunteer Paul Allen is heading up.

The idea is to pack a cylinder about as high as a tabletop with items significant to Cobourg in 2017. And because of space limitations, Allen said, “we wanted them smaller than a fist.”

He has already collected memorabilia from the big sporting events Cobourg has hosted the first half of the year, such as programs from each and one of the Hoselton Studio apple sculptures awarded as prizes at the Ontario 55+ Winter Games Senior Games.

The digitized New Venture Band score will be part of the collection as well, he said.

Now the committee wants the people of Cobourg to come forward with their own unique ideas.

They will be taking the capsule out to the Canada Week events — four hours on Canada Day and for two-hour appearances at the other events. At this time, they will accept donations, as well as donors' input on where the capsule should be buried.

They will categorize the things they get, and acquire each with the appropriate information (including the donor's contact information, so the item can be returned if it's not used — because if there's not room for everything they get, they will take a random cross-section to be as fair as possible).

Questions have arisen about multi-media items, like the digitized musical score. But Allen's committee is confident the technology of tomorrow can find a way to make sense of the technology of today.

After Canada Week, the capsule will make two more public appearances, and then be sealed at the Mayor's Levee on New Year's Day.

The Cobourg and District Camera Club is making a record of the year in photos, Delanty said. This will also be part of the levee celebrations.

Plans are to open the capsule on Canada's 200th birthday — July 1, 2067. As to where it should be buried in the interim, input received from the citizens who donate items for it will be forwarded to town staff for consideration. They will prepare a report with their recommendations.

Expect Cobourg to be awash the whole week in pins and flags and temporary tattoos with the Canada 150 and Cobourg 2017 logos.

“We wanted to make the celebrations family-oriented with as minimal a cost as possible,” Kay said.

The many wonderful 2017 activities will be a magnet to draw people to Cobourg, Delanty said, and some of the events will have long-term effects — like the time capsule and the ACO project, which he hopes will inspire awareness and pride in the citizens of the town.