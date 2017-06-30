Canada Day events in Northumberland

Harwood and Grafton had big Canada Day events a week early, but most of the celebrations in Northumberland take place on the big day itself.

Port Hope has its own Canada Day tradition that will be carried on, starting with the Antique and Custom Car Show in Rotary Park at 9 a.m. (until 3 p.m.) and a new event – Free Yoga Session – hosted by Spraoi Yoga in Memorial Park at 9:30 a.m.

At 11 a.m., the annual Canada Day parade heads down Walton Street. This will be followed by celebrations at Memorial Park that begin at noon with a welcome ceremony and cake cutting, followed by live music, the opening of the refreshment garden, bouncy castles, face painting and more family activities until 5 p.m.

During the welcome ceremony, Port Hope Mayor Bob Sanderson will lead the audience in a reaffirmation ceremony – a formal event where participants repeat the oat of citizenship to express their commitment to Canada. All Canadians at the event will be encouraged to participate.

On the Augusta Street side of town hall, the Port Hope Antique Tractor Show and Shine will be set up from 12 to 4 p.m., hosted by the Hope Agricultural Heritage Club. At 3:30 p.m., they will be presenting trophies for town favourite, best restored, best original, longest distance and larges tractor collection.

The nearby Canadian Fire Fighters Museum (95 Mill St. S.) will be open from noon to 4 p.m and also from 7 to 9 p.m., offering special evening hours for anyone looking to pass the time while waiting for the fireworks (with free Canada Day give-aways during this special evening opening).

Hosted by the Kinsmen Club of Port Hope, the municipality's Canada Day events conclude with fireworks at the east beach at 10:15 p.m.

The 2017 Cobourg Waterfront Festival will be held July 1 through 3, hosted by the Town of Cobourg, the Rotary Club of Cobourg and the Lions Club of Cobourg — 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 1 and 2, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 3.

It's an event of (as they say) many moving parts.

The Rotary Arts and Crafts Show is in an area of its own, and $5 day passes are available for this attraction.

Set up in four colourful marquee tents along the north wall of the harbour, it offers a display of juried high-quality arts and crafts based on originality and quality of workmanship. Typically, the display includes painters, sculptors, weavers, custom jewelry designers, potters, ceramists, woodcarvers, photographers, metal and stained-glass artists, clothing designers and folk artists who represent the best in their media.

Located within the arts-and-crafts tents, the Rotary Bistro will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 1 and 2, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 3, featuring good food and local brews (this year offering beer from Northumberland Hills Brewery, William Street Beer Co., Brock Street Brewery, the Publican House Brewery and Empire Cider. Beverage tickets are $2 each for a five-oz. glass (two tickets needed for a 10-oz. glass).

As for the food, the menu offers European-style grilled chicken, hamburgers, hot dogs, sausage and poutine served by Little D Chicken.

Meanwhile, there's free admission to the Lions Canada Day celebration with its bandshell entertainment and International Marketplace.

The Marketplace in Victoria Park features more than 75 vendors with a wide selection of wares from around the world, as well as a number of specialty booths manned by local, non-profit organizations and a licensed refreshment tent where you can take a break.

Old favourites and new are playing at the bandshell.

Saturday's Canada Day entertainment includes: Rye Street Band from 2:30 to 4 p.m., Blueprint from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Michael Kelly and The Unknown Legends (Canada's No. 1 tribute to the music of Neil Young) from 7 to 9 p.m.

On Sunday, hear The Grape Lady Falls (noon to 1:30 p.m.), Hill & Landing (2 to 3:30 p.m.), Mad Man's Window (4 to 5:30 p.m.), Urban Angel (6 to 7:30 p.m.) and The Spirits (8 to 9:30 p.m.).

Monday's program includes Joyful Noise (11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.), Cruisin' (1 to 2:30 p.m.) and Ambush (3 to 6 p.m.).

A Northumberland Central Chamber of Commerce tradition is to offer Breakfast In The Park each day of each Waterfront Festival. This year, fuel up for the day as they gear up near the bandshell to offer a taste of Northumberland County — fresh local strawberries and real maple syrup served with fluffy pancakes and barbecued sausages.

They'll be cooking from 7:30 to 10 a.m. daily at $9 for adults and $5 for children (and $1 off all breakfasts served prior to 8:30 a.m.).

On Canada Day, the kids are invited to bring along their best stuffed friends for the Teddy Bear Picnic from 1:30 to 3 p.m. They can enjoy a snack of juice and cookies (compliments of Subway sandwiches), and take advantage of the opportunity to have their cuddly companion checked out at the Bear Clinic. Look for the Teddy Bear Hospital in Victoria Park North (north side of Queen Street).

The midway rides are always a great attraction, with their special location out on the 600-ft. east pier (offering a great view of the festival from a unique perspective). They start running at 11 a.m each day, and go right up to 11 p.m. July 1 and 2 and up to 6 p.m. July 3.

Along with the rides, the midway includes a chance to try your luck at one of the numerous games and to purchase the traditional midway foods like popcorn, cotton candy and taffy apples.

Meanwhile, Trent Hills hosts a series of festivals and fairs Canada Day that run from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

•In Campbellford, festivities include a Rotary Pancake Breakfast, Teddy Bear Parade, live entertainment, plus games and activities for the kids.

• In Hastings, they will enjoy a parade, kids' entertainment, music, food vendors and a spectacular fireworks display over the Trent Severn Waterway at dusk.

• In Warkworth, there will be music, games, food, fire-safety displays, entertainment for young and old, and a fun day in the park for all.

There are big celebrations in Brighton at Proctor House Museum, where there will be tours of the museum and strawberry shortcake from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A special program is planned at 2 p.m., with History Guy Dan Buchanan discussing the Proctor family and Proctor House itself as well as the larger story of Brighton at the time of Confederation. The presentation will cover how and why Canada was created, and offer a look at how the country has grown and a reflection on its Centennial in 1867.

Also in Brighton, they'll be looking forward to another summer season of Wednesday concerts in the Memorial Park gazebo from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., starting July 5. But they're planning a special July 1 concert as well. Gord Magee will sing country-Irish-bluegrass, while the Harry's Hots hot-dog cart runs a fundraiser for the Brighton Skate Park.