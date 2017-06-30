Westben celebrates Canada 150 Sunday

CAMPBELLFORD -

A one-of-a-kind concert venue will host a one-of-a-kind 150th birthday celebration this Sunday afternoon.

With the participation of at least 150 musicians and volunteers, a free musical concert, plus multi-faceted art activities will be taking place at Westben’s converted barn and adjacent meadow located near Campbellford.

“Canada Dreams” was the idea of Westben’s co-founder Donna Bennett, says husband and Westben partner, Brian Finley. Using the Canadian symbol of a canoe, she and volunteers Karen Stille and Nancy Coulter visited schools, nursing homes, service clubs and other community organizations asking area people what their dreams of Canada’s future are all about.

Many of the celebrations have been marking Canada’s past and not its future as this one is doing, Finley said.

The dreams ranged from small things to preserving Canada’s natural beauty. All of the responses were “caring” and serious, Finley said, and not “flippant”. They have been put on over 800 paper paddles in the form of words and pictures that will be on display, as well as in a video that will play behind the artists performing in the barn, he explained.

Four musicians created original music based on these dreams (including Finley, Andy Thompson, Ken Tizzard and Howard Baer) and at the beginning of every hour musicians will perform these on the barn stage for up to the first half hour of each hour.

Other music will be in presented in the meadow with groups like the folk band the Wakami Wailers.

Artist displays and artisans at work will also be located in booths in the meadow through Spirit of the Hills, and Skye Morrison will help “kids of all ages” create celebratory banners, Bennett said.

There will be an instrumental “zoo” filled with instruments people can try out, too.

And there will also be food available.

Thompson and his band, Canada Green, will bring to those attending, through both music and a video, a focus on the theme of “maintaining wilderness, creating green space and bringing back sustainable, chemical-free, organic gardening,” states a media release about the cornucopia of celebratory events of “Canada Dreams.”

“At 4 p.m. the world premier of Sunrise for Sally (is scheduled).

“(It is) a spoken word poem set to an original music score by local Jazz bassist Howard Baer and created by Nikki Fotheringham which curates the reflections of three generations of Canadians.”

The whole afternoon starts with Ojibwe drummer Jordan Mowat of Alderville. The drumming starts at 1 p.m. and all of the music and activities continues until 5 p.m.

The free event is for the whole family and precedes a full summer program organized through Concerts at the Barn by Bennett and Finley who were recently awarded the Order of Canada.

