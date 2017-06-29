We all need people in our life

In August 2009, while living in Montreal I was invited to a friend’s big annual backyard barbeque party. I was thinking of not going because at that time in my life I was happier to just stay home on a Saturday night.

I was a very independent person. Actually I joked about not needing people in my life, except for my wife and two kids. I even joked a lot that I didn’t really like people. I was a curmudgeon, in a corner, playing guitar and writing. I was an engineer at the time. And I preferred my own space over socializing. But something told me that I should go. So I did.

The minute I sat down on a lawn chair I struck up a conversation with a stranger named Don Wayne Patterson. I asked him what he did for a living.

Turns out, back in the 1960’s he worked as salesman for Quality Records. Realizing that Canadian bands were not getting the attention that the British Invasion groups and Americans were getting, he started Jet records to record independent Canadian artists. He scooped up a number of bands that quickly became famous which then led him at the young age of 24 to go to California where he barged in on Dick Clark and convinced Mr. Clark to let him manage one of the cross country that did shows all over America. His bus included Bobby Goldsboro, Gary Lewis and the Playboys, Gene Pitney and 20 more recording stars, and he introduced such blossoming acts as the Rolling Stones and the Supremes.

After a year, he went to Montreal and deejayed on a few radio stations and started up the Discus record chain which ended up with over 200 stores across Canada. When he retired he gave workshops on how to be a successful entrepreneur.

Impressed with his dynamism I asked him about his personal philosophy. His answer changed my life:

“Many people don’t know what to do with the rest of their lives. Some don’t feel that they have options. They don’t progress because they are negative towards their dreams.” (I was starting to feel like he was talking about me.)

“You can have anything you want in life if you are completely positive and manage a clear perspective of what you are good at and love to do. Being happy boils down to developing your entrepreneurial spirit. EVERTHING TO DO WITH THE ART OF MEETING PEOPLE, as many as you can.” Now, I knew he was talking about me.

He said, “Be like Johnny Appleseed. Talk to someone. Ask questions. Plant a seed. A tree of opportunity will grow with new friendships. But it requires one thing: WE need people in our lives. If you want to succeed, do what you enjoy doing. But you NEED people.”

Then he asked me what did I did for a living. I told him that I was a writer. (Because that’s what I really wanted to be.) He told me that he wanted someone to write a book about his life. So for the next year, I interviewed him and in the end provided him with a manuscript. Then, he self-published a few books for his only son and the grandkids and the generations of Pattersons that would follow, so they would know his story when he was gone. His book was a living testament of his life and philosophy.

It made me realize something: We all die twice. Once when we die and a second time when the last person we know passes on.

So I took early retirement at 62 and wrote full time. I have learned this: Most people will say that they are not interesting - It’s just not true. Everyone’s life is unique. Everyone has a story that impacts on other lives. Everyone is interesting.

Patterson was right: If you want to succeed, do what you enjoy doing. Talk to someone. Ask questions. And grow new friendships. See our own limitless potential. But it requires one thing: We need people in our life.

