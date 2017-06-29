There wasn’t a cloud in the sky when I started the lawnmower and adjusted the volume in my headphones.

How quickly things change! Only a few songs later, I sensed a sudden drop in temperature and when I looked up, I knew I had mere minutes to finish my yardwork and put everything away. The sluggishness I felt when I started the project was instantly supplanted by a sense of urgency and renewed energy.

Warnings aren’t always bad. Life can present us with a host of unpleasant outcomes—many of which could probably be avoided if we’d just learn to recognize the warning signs. We’re pretty good at this when it comes to the weather. Jesus even acknowledged that when he said, “When you see a cloud rising in the west, immediately you say, ‘It’s going to rain,’ and it does...” (Luke 12:54). Suffice it to say, with the help of a few meteorological clues, most of us have become pretty good at figuring out when to close the sunroof, cover our lawn furniture and bring the dog inside. Most of us. But before we get too smug about our weather prognosticating abilities, it wouldn’t hurt to consider what Jesus said immediately afterwards.

He was addressing a crowd who had been well-steeped in the lessons of their past and who, according to Jesus, should have recognized the time of God’s visitation. The signs were there... but were they missed or were they ignored? How is it that some people’s deductive skills are fully functional—except where or when they’re most needed?

We see this kind of thing played out all the time. With respect to the environment, there are telltale signs that better stewardship of our God-given resources is required. We shouldn’t tune out. Monetarily, we would do well to recognize when restraint is the best course of action, if not for ourselves, then for our children’s sake. We shouldn’t tune out.

But even if we get these and other things right, and I pray we do, on a personal level we must still deal with the spiritual question. In another setting, Jesus asked a different crowd: “What good is it for someone to gain the whole world, yet forfeit their soul?” (Matthew 8:36). It’s at the spiritual level that many have chosen to withdraw from the practice of seeing the clues. We’d rather just stick with the weather.

And this is the point that Jesus was making. It’s insincere (“hypocritical”) to engage so proficiently in one arena while shrugging off the other. He goes on: “You know how to interpret the appearance of the earth and the sky. How is it that you don’t know how to interpret this present time?” (Luke 12:56). What time is it for you? Where spiritual matters were concerned, the apostle Paul made a deduction that is just as pertinent for today. He said, “I tell you, now is the time of God’s favor, now is the day of salvation.” (2 Corinthians 6:2)

Rev. Jon Foster, Calvary Pentecostal Church, Port Hope